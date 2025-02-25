Disgraced crypto magnate Sam Bankman-Fried thinks his life in jail is a lot like being fired by DOGE

Convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to return to X after a two-year hiatus on Monday night to offer his condolences to the tens of thousands of government employees whom the Trump administration has fired.

Bankman-Fried posted a ten-part thread from his @SBF_FTX account, either from the Brooklyn jail where he has been in custody since 2023 or via tweeting on his behalf, injecting himself into the turmoil facing federal workers as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) pursues deep cuts throughout the government.

1) I have a lot of sympathy for gov’t employees: I, too, have not checked my email for the past few (hundred) days



And I can confirm that being unemployed is a lot less relaxing than it looks — SBF (@SBF_FTX) February 25, 2025

“I have a lot of sympathy for gov’t employees: I, too, have not checked my email for the past few (hundred) days,” Bankman-Fried began. “And I can confirm that being unemployed is a lot less relaxing than it looks.”

SBF is, of course, not unemployed, but rather imprisoned.

The disgraced entrepreneur was handed a 25-year sentence last March after his FTX cryptocurrency exchange illegally siphoned $8 billion from customers. He is now housed in the same federal jail as Sean “Diddy” Combs while pursuing an appeal.

In his thread, Bankman-Fried both described the horror of laying off workers and sympathized with DOGE, offering the type of pithy advice you’d expect from an executive coach on LinkedIn—not one of the most infamous white-collar criminals of the 21st century.

“Firing people is one of the hardest things to do in the world. It sucks for everyone involved,” he wrote. “I’d tell this to everyone we let go: that it was as much our fault for not having the right role for them, or the right person to manage them, or the right work environment for them.”

The federal government prohibits inmates from using cell phones and restricts their internet access, so it’s unclear how SBF managed to post on X for the first time since January 2023.

“Who gave SBF access to a cellphone in prison?” asked the popular account “litquidity” on X.

“Iron bars and concrete walls cannot confine such thought leadership!” one entrepreneur replied.

Other users familiar with SBF’s crimes were amused that this topic appeared to rouse him from his digital hibernation.

“SBF using his 10 minutes of phone access in the last 6 months to tweet the most basic LinkedIn thread about management,” one user wrote, complete with a few fire emojis.

“wow and I was just wondering what SBF makes of Musk’s email ultimatum to government employees,” joked Bloomberg reporter Katie Greifeld.

Bankman-Fried’s return to the internet came the same day that an account impersonating him falsely claimed that President Donald Trump pardoned him. The now-deleted account, which had a verified government badge, then announced the launch of a memecoin.

Internet sleuths traced the impersonator to the X page of a municipal government in Italy, indicating the account may have been hacked.

But not before duped crypto enthusiasts poured money into the meme coin.

