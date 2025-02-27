An X user and TikTok influencer claims to have been fired from her job shortly after users found a photograph of her performing a stiff-armed salute.

Identified as Carly Minnick, the user announced in a post on Wednesday that she had been terminated by her employer shortly after being called into an “emergency” meeting.

“My boss says he needs to talk to me in 15 minutes and it’s an emergency,” she wrote.

“I got fired,” she then posted.

Minnick, who seems to have changed her X handle from @MinnickCarly to @coffeemousee amid the fiasco, did not initially state what led to her termination. But a community note and users in her replies were quick to point out that she carried out a “Nazi salute” in a now-deleted post.

The controversy stemmed from an account questioning whether Minnick, who has over 40,000 followers on TikTok, was real.

$100 dollars to anyone that can prove this account is fake https://t.co/t5FPuTz54K — HeritageHerald (@RealHeritageH) February 24, 2025

Minnick replied with a picture of herself throwing the salute.

While the initial hand gesture garnered some attention, the story became viral once Minnick had admitted to being fired.

“It was very funny finding out about this story in reverse,” one user said in a post seen almost a million times.

It was very funny finding out about this story in reverse pic.twitter.com/alCnmi2aD5 — William Butt Fuckley, Jr (@billybeefs) February 26, 2025

Although Minnick hasn’t discussed what position she was fired from, a screenshot of her purported LinkedIn profile suggests that she may have worked as an assistant at a preschool. An X user with the handle “Stressed Potato” even claimed to be the one who contacted Minnick’s boss.

“Next time don’t use your real name when you sieg hiel,” the user wrote. “Talking to your boss was fun ;).”

The Daily Dot reached out to Stressed Potato but was unable to confirm that they were responsible for contacting Minnick’s employer.

After a short hiatus, Minnick returned to X only to make vague references to the incident. In one post, she shared a photo of Elon Musk performing a similar salute alongside a message that suggested she was taking the fall for the billionaire.

That post appears to have been deleted.

Oddly enough, since apparently switching to the new handle, Minnick’s old username, @MinnickCarly, has shared an endless flood of Nazi content. It remains unclear if her old username was registered by someone else in order to spread Nazi propaganda.

A request for comment to Minnick by the Daily Dot went unanswered. But on X, Minnick posted that she is “not a Nazi, but a secret fourth thing.”

“Over the past 24 hours my family and friends have been threatened. Ppl I haven’t spoken to in years are being told they’ll be killed, because they were in a photo with me years ago. I am not afraid of you,” she wrote. “The Internet was made for young beautiful people to break the rules and create new and interesting things. We are going to make the world beautiful again. Am I a Nazi? No lmao. I am not literally a Nazi. I am a secret fourth thing and we are coming to conquer the world.”

