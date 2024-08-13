Richard Dawkins deletes posts calling Olympic boxer Imane Khelif a ‘man’—as she files harassment complaint

After Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her first Olympic match earlier this month, the internet debated her gender, given the boxer was previously disqualified from another championship due to alleged “elevated levels of testosterone.”

Though Khelif is a cisgender woman, many accused her of secretly competing as either a transgender woman or a cisgender man.

As she continued in the Games, the online harassment continued. Richard Dawkins, an esteemed British biologist, and one of many vocal figures on the matter, disparaged Khelif for being a “man” who beat up on female boxers during official Olympic matches.

After the Games ended, Khelif filed a legal complaint in France concerning the “misogynist, racist and sexist” harassment she experienced through viral transphobic tweets.

As reported by the Associated Press, French prosecutors will now decide whether to investigate the claims in Khelif’s complaint.

Dawkins posted an inflammatory tweet about Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting.

“Two men, masquerading as women, are being allowed to box against real women in the Olympics,” Dawkins tweeted on July 29.

The URL now returns a message noting the post has been deleted.

Atheists are not exempt from this foolishness too, by the way. This is Richard Dawkins, a biologist for that matter, sharing transphobic propagandistic misinformation about Imane Khelif. He's even using an anti-trans propaganda source. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vvSEHcEwY0 — Jaydon | #YorubasForPeterObi (@Jaydon225) August 1, 2024

Dawkins made other posts that indirectly referenced the controversy and which are still up.

On Aug. 8, he tweeted a photo of a motorcyclist riding with cyclists with the caption “biker who identifies as cyclist wins Tour de France.”

He also retweeted a similar post about a cheetah “who identifies as a man” winning a gold medal over human runners.

And during the controversy, Dawkins claimed he was being censored for his views.

On Aug. 2, Dawkins tweeted that Facebook “deleted” his account “for no apparent reason.”

“We have not received a response through @meta or @facebook for a resolution,” he said. “Was it something I said?”

My Facebook page has been deleted for no apparent reason, and we have not received a response through @meta or @facebook for a resolution. https://t.co/PX40tmn0Ah

Was it something I said? — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) August 2, 2024

Nearly a week later, Dawkins said that his Facebook account was taken down because he “tweeted genetically male boxers such as Imane Khelif… should not fight women in the Olympics” and called the ordeal “censorship.”

“Of course my opinion is open to civilised argument,” Dawkins tweeted. “But outright censorship?”

He since deleted that tweet as well, though other X users posted screenshots to keep it alive.

The US government-censored Facebook has removed the account of renowned biologist Richard Dawkins for calling Olympic boxing champion Iman Khelif a man.



The biologist claimed that Khelif is a man because his DNA contains XY chromosomes. #France #Olympics #Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/cSaoT53YIP — Chronology (@Chronology22) August 11, 2024

X CEO and prominent anti-trans figure Elon Musk ran with Dawkins’ story immediately.

“Facebook aka ‘Meta’ can never be trusted,” he tweeted about Dawkins’ experience with Meta.

Facebook aka “Meta” can never be trusted https://t.co/y1NtbRoqpI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

After Musk amplified Dawkins’ theory, Meta’s Public Affairs Director Dani Lever set the record straight and said Dawkins’ account was hacked and summarily shut down for that reason.

“This is not what happened. Dawkins’ account appears to have been compromised, or hacked, so we took action to secure the account and prevent wrong usage of the page,” Lever tweeted. “This action had nothing to do with any content Mr. Dawkins posted, and we are in the process of restoring the page as soon as it is secured.”

Pretty standard operating procedure for Elon—fire, ready, aim — but this is not what happened. Dawkins’ account appears to have been compromised, or hacked, so we took action to secure the account and prevent wrong usage of the page. That step was taken on July 30th. His last… https://t.co/jCswB9681l — Dani Lever (@Dani_Lever) August 10, 2024

Dawkins’ Facebook page is up and running as of publication.

