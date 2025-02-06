RFK Jr.’s baffling blue supplement is actually a hot new ‘health’ trend

A video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) dropping blue liquid into a glass of water while on a flight went viral across social media.

The footage, posted to platforms such as X and TikTok, drew widespread speculation from both RFK Jr.’s supporters and critics.

“What is RFK Jr. putting in his drink… ??” one X user wrote in a video watched over 12 million times.

What is RFK Jr. putting in his drink…?? pic.twitter.com/R9ZXmwmfVC — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 5, 2025

Responses flooded in by those eager to determine what exactly the blue concoction was.

The most popular suggestion was methylene blue, a compound that in certain forms is used for treating everything from cyanide poisoning to methemoglobinemia, a rare blood disorder that affects how red blood cells deliver oxygen throughout the body.

“Methylene Blue! Never leave home without it,” one user replied. “I take 20 drops with flavored water to help cut the bitterness. Feel great. Massive benefits. Only downside, you’ll pee blue.”

Some mentioned its supposed benefits while flying, including anti-radiation properties, which people believe they absorb more of while in the air.

“RFK Jr. knows what’s up—methylene blue mid-flight to stay sharp and energized!” wrote a healthcare brand that sells methylene blue. “Air travel exposes you to oxidative stress, low oxygen levels, and radiation, all of which can drain your energy and mental clarity. Methylene blue supports mitochondrial function, boosts cognitive performance, and fights oxidative damage—making it the perfect travel hack.”

But while that seems to be the answer, others responded with memes, particularly those that claimed the blue liquid was liberal “tears.”

Over on TikTok, answers were much more sarcastic, with many suggesting that the Health and Human Services Secretary nominee was drinking “snake oil” given his propensity for spreading health misinformation.

“Worm killer,” one commenter said, referring to the parasite that once lived in RFK Jr.’s brain.

The Daily Dot reached out to representatives for RFK Jr. to inquire about the substance but did not receive a reply.

One form of methylene blue that is administered intravenously is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which RFK will run if confirmed. Yet the synthetic dye form, which is not proven to have the same effects, exploded in popularity in recent weeks after Hollywood actor Mel Gibson claimed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the compound helped cure three of his friends diagnosed with stage four cancer.

While methylene blue has been shown to potentially make cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment when administered in specific ways, the compound, especially not in the form popularized online, has not been proven to be useful for cancer prevention.

In fact, as highlighted by the Independent, “long-term toxicity studies on methylene blue have shown mixed results, with some animal studies suggesting potential risks at high doses.”

According to the original poster, the video is from September 2024 but resurfaced as RFK’s Senate confirmation vote looms.

The speculation over the blue liquid is part of a belief widely held among conspiracy theorists that President Donald Trump, RFK Jr., and others are preparing to unveil secret cures for a wide range of chronic health issues supposedly hidden by the pharmaceutical industry.

