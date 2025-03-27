Snow White producer’s 38-year-old son melts down over Rachel Zegler’s ‘Free Palestine’ tweet 

Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, is feeling the wrath of Rachel Zegler’s fandom after he accused the actress of sabotaging the film’s success with “personal politics.”

The drama concerns a one-line “Free Palestine” tweet Zegler shared in 2024 after posting a trailer for the live-action remake in which Zegler stars as Snow White.

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

According to a new report from Variety, that tweet spurred death threats toward co-star and Israeli actress Gal Gadot, prompting Disney to hire additional security for her.

The tweet also caused Marc Platt to fly to New York to speak with Zegler directly. While the details of the conversation were not reported, Zegler “stood her ground, and the post remained.”

That revelation is drawing praise from pro-Palestinian social media users—but it has also unleashed more drama.

In a viral screenshot of an Instagram comment that has since been deleted, Jonah Platt, the 38-year-old actor and son of Marc Platt, unloaded on Zegler and accused her of sabotaging Snow White’s success.

“You really want to do this?” Jonah Platt replied to a user who criticized Marc Platt’s decision to reprimand Zegler. “Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

“This is called adult responsibility and accountability,” he continued. “And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Jonah Platt’s now-deleted response ignited fury among Zegler’s supporters, who were quick to point to Dear Evan Hansen, the 2021 musical film Marc Platt produced that starred his other son, Ben Platt, who had previously originated the title role in the Broadway version.

The movie was a box office flop, with a $7.5 million opening.

“I wonder if he blamed his brother when Dear Evan Hansen flopped at the box office…” snarked one commenter.

I wonder if he blamed his brother when Dear Evan Hansen flopped at the box office… pic.twitter.com/DB0bE9s8P6 — Grazia (@GraziaChirinos) March 26, 2025

“What’s the excuse for this one?” asked another pro-Palestine user.

“they are basically blaming a 23 year old who said free palestine as a reason for this film not doing well and having issues on its press tour. absolutely crazy…” concluded one critic.

“I want to hear Marc platts theory for why dear evan Hansen flopped,” reads one quote tweet response.

“remember how ben platt was in dear evan hansen and everyone was like ‘wtf’ and the film flopped because I do,” rebuked someone else. “that family is a joke and he has the nerve to talk about the incredibly talented Rachel Zegler like this? take several seats, jonah.”

