‘Proud Boys’ no longer allowed to be ‘Proud Boys’ after name rights given to Black church

The Proud Boys lost the rights to their name on Monday after a judge ruled that it now belongs to a Black church in Washington, D.C.

In a decision from Judge Tanya Jones Bosier of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the far-right group’s trademark was handed over to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The ruling stems from a 2020 incident where the church was vandalized by former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and other members during a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Members of the group jumped a fence onto church property to burn a Black Lives Matter banner.

The trademark loss follows a 2023 ruling in which the church won a $2.8 million default judgment against the far-right organization, which it was ultimately unable to pay.

Therefore, moving forward, the Proud Boys can no longer use their own name or any of their symbols without the permission of the church, which can also seek to seize any money earned through merchandise sales.

In response, Tarrio, who along with other Proud Boys, was pardoned by Trump earlier this month for sedition charges related to the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election, called for Judge Bosier to be impeached and the church to lose its tax-exempt status.

The reaction online, however, was much more celebratory.

“This is how you do it—beat them in all forms and avenues, including the courts,” X user Samuel Gerbu wrote. “The Proud Boys, a terrorist organization, can’t legally use its own name anymore. The trademark is now owned by the Black church in DC that the group attacked. Poetic justice.”

On Bluesky, responses were similar.

“I’d like to suggest that this church start manufacturing a line of children’s clothing and stuffed animals, all pink and rainbows and Care Bear themes, with the words PROUD BOYS emblazoned on each,” historian Kevin M. Kruse wrote.

The news appears to have been largely ignored by supporters of the Proud Boys, although a handful of members on X used the opportunity to share racist remarks.

Regardless, the future of the group, even in the wake of Trump’s pardons, remains uncertain.

