Conservatives are now blaming Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the recent uptick in drone sightings along the country’s East Coast.

In a post to X on Sunday, Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams began by theorizing that the dozens of drones spotted over states such as New Jersey in recent weeks were not some sort of foreign incursion, as has been speculated, but are being operated by the U.S. government.

Elaborating further, Adams argued that the U.S. was mass-training pilots, blaming the U.S.’s shortage of talented drone pilots on DEI requirements in the military.

“My current drone theory: Drones are the future of warfare. We expect a drone war soon, in Iran or elsewhere,” Adams wrote. “Our supply of drones far exceeds our supply of drone pilots. We need massive training, and fast. DEI is probably a factor.”

Adams added that he believed the public hadn’t been informed “because it would tip off enemies and cause too much public outcry.”

“No other theory explains the need to fly every night and in multiple locations for weeks on end. . . Yet quit at 11 PM every night,” he said. “My pattern recognition says we’re planning for war, and soon.”

Despite having no evidence for his claims, Adams’s theory was quickly praised by other conservatives.

Over on Instagram, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shared a screenshot of Adams’ comments to her more than 952,000 followers.

“I also think this could be true,” Greene wrote. “However, the government needs to come clean and tell the American people what is going on.”

Back on X, followers of Adams similarly praised his musings on the supposed connection between drone sightings and DEI.

“Hall of fame Dei card pull,” one user wrote.

Others have been arguing that DEI is the reason for the lack of response from the government.

“Are they all sitting around playing dress up, painting their fingernails and reading DEI crap? Do something about the DRONES! Dammit, so sick of being the laughing stock of the world,” wrote a Truth Social user.

“What a perfect example of a DEI hire,” another wrote about the lack of response from Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “Where is our Sec of Defense explaining to us what the drones are doing flying with no regard for FAA rules? What are they doing and why?” asked another,

“The U.S. government is taking action to address the recent surge in drones dotting the skies over New Jersey and parts of the East Coast,” one user said. “Proof that DEI Ruined the US Military?”

But DEI is just one of many theories floating around. A new idea percolating is that the drones are being used by the U.S. government to locate a missing nuclear device.

That device, according to conspiracy theorists, will be purposely detonated by President Joe Biden in order to force America into war with Russia ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, Adams rebutted that concern, claiming that if there were fears of a hidden missing nuke, the drones would work through the night.

“If they were ‘sniffing’ for radiation or chemical weapons, they wouldn’t quit at 11 PM every night. No other theory explains the need to fly every night and in multiple locations for weeks on end. . . Yet quit at 11 PM every night,” he wrote.



