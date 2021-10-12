Rep. Maxine Waters next to a tweet where she claims her Twitter was hacked and had been 'erased.'

Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC-BY-SA) @RepMaxineWaters/Twitter

Maxine Waters claims her Twitter was hacked, even though it appears it wasn’t (updated)

There's little context besides her tweet.

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Tech

Published Oct 12, 2021   Updated Oct 12, 2021, 2:43 pm CDT

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked.

The California lawmaker said—in a tweet—on Tuesday afternoon that not only had her account been hacked, but it had been “erased” and somewhat ominously added that she knew who the culprit was and that she would “take care of this.”

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters,” the tweet from the congresswoman’s account reads.

A screenshot of a tweet from Rep. Maxine Waters where she claims that her Twitter was hacked.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is little context about the California lawmaker’s tweet.

Waters’ account does not appear to have been “erased.” Politwoops, a service from ProPublica that tracks politicians’ deleted tweets, shows that around six tweets had been deleted from her account within the last 24 hours, however, they were all retweets of other accounts. Previous to that, Politwoops shows that there are scattered tweet deletions over the past several months.

A Wayback Machine snapshot of her @RepMaxineWaters account shows that tweets she had made as of this weekend are still visible on her account today.

Her other account, @MaxineWaters, also does not appear to have been erased. Its last tweet is from June 29, and Politwoops shows a tweet was last deleted from that account on June 21.

It is possible that Waters somehow lost control of the account briefly before Twitter was able to restore it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to representatives from Waters’ office but has yet to hear back.

A Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Dot that the company hasn’t found any “signs of account compromise” but has worked with Waters’ office to “ensure the account is secure.”

“We can’t comment on the Tweet, but, as is standard, we have open lines of communication with her office and have worked with them to ensure the account is secure. At this time, we’ve identified no signs of account compromise,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

This story has been updated with comment from Twitter.

This week’s top technology stories

‘Privacy rights are civil rights’: Why Biden’s pick for FTC signals a new effort to protect user data
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
After the Capitol riot, ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Ali Alexander was scrambling to hide his digital footprint
California defends ‘gold standard’ neutrality law in face of industry appeal
How an Oath Keeper brought QAnon to the masses
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Oct 12, 2021, 1:43 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich