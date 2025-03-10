MAGA spins Dominion-style conspiracy in Canada prime minister vote—before the actual election

Mark Carney, a well-known banker, won a key leadership race in Canada on Sunday to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as head of the Liberal Party of Canada.

In January, Trudeau announced his intention to step down once a new ruling party leader was chosen. Carney coasted through the party’s election, winning with in a landslide.

But Carney is already facing blowback from right-wingers in the U.S., many of whom deemed the leadership election un-democratic or rigged.

“150,000 people just decided Canada’s next Prime Minister,” blasted one right-winger on Truth Social, not realizing it was an internal party election. “A 3-passport carrying, WEF, Globalist, Climate-crisis-mania Davos whore. Understand that.”

Carney is not the first Canadian leader to be sworn in as prime minister without first being elected by the general public. And he is expected to quickly call a general election in which he will face off against conservative Pierre Poilievre.

But that hasn’t quelled conspiracy theories about Carney’s leadership election, many of which are being amplified on the Trump-run Truth Social platform.

One such baseless theory alleges that Carney was hand-picked by Trudeau, who rigged the election in his favor.

“Why were 2/3 of Liberal leadership voters disqualified?” asked one user who linked to a post from a far-right Canadian site that intimated the race may have been influenced by “fake online profiles” created by foreign governments.

Other conspiracy theorists echoed the accusations frequently tossed around after President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

“The Canadian liberals, Alex Soros, and Dominion Voting Systems installed him,” claimed one person.

“If we don’t secure our election,s that will happen here,” warned someone else.

“Another LIBERAL?!!! Do they use Dominion?” questioned another skeptic.

“It was all rigged! Dominion offices were in Canada,” another user said of Trudeau having been elected in the first place.

Dominion Voting Systems was at the heart of many widespread voter fraud conspiracies circulated by Trump fans who did not believe he lost to former President Joe Biden in 2020.

The company, which was founded in Toronto, reached a $787 million defamation settlement with Fox News over airing false conspiracies that claimed the company rigged the election against Trump.

Dominion’s technologies are used in some provincial elections and by the Liberal Party for its leadership races, but they will not be employed in the forthcoming general election, which is administered by Elections Canada.

“Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems,” its official X account previously stated. “We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history.”

But not every conspiracist is even convinced Carney will adhere to precedent and hold a general election—though such claims are wildlishly speculative.

“As leader, he becomes the Prime Minister and does NOT need to be elected. Once in position, he will cancel all elections and impose measures similar to the ‘Emergencies Act’ that targeted bank accounts and more,” baselessly claimed one person. “He will impose lockdowns and move heavily into his climate change hysteria. What he does NOT realize is that this could trigger a civil war in Canada. The USA MUST intervene, if only to protect their own security.”

