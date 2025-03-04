‘Release a page’: MAGA rages as Pam Bondi again claims she has all the Epstein documents

Supporters of President Donald Trump aren’t getting their hopes up after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed to receive a “truckload” of FBI documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi, who was hit with widespread backlash from Trump fans last week after her much-anticipated Epstein file release contained no new revelations, said in remarks to Fox News on Monday that “thousands of pages” of newly obtained documents are now being prepared for release.

“We got them all Friday at 8AM. Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them.”



The files, according to Bondi, were delivered on Friday morning after the attorney general accused the FBI of withholding them.

“A source told me where the documents were being kept… Southern District of New York. Shock,” she said. “I gave [the FBI] a deadline of Friday 8am to get us everything. We got them all by Friday 8am… a truckload of evidence.”

But despite the promise of new documents on Epstein, Trump supporters, still reeling from last week’s letdown, remain skeptical.

In a previous Fox News interview, Bondi said the Epstein files were on her desk, only to release previously public information.

“We will see. I’m not getting my hopes up about anything pertaining to Epstein,” one user said on X. “If true. Huge. If false. Zero trust for Bondi.”

“My expectations are tempered,” another right-winger said.

Podcast pundit Tim Pool demanded that Bondi release at least one file to back up her claims.

“Prove it,” Pool said. “Release a single page now and then get the rest when you have it properly sorted and vetted.”

Others insinuated that the new release would once again be a dud given that data deemed a threat to national security would remain under lock and key.

“Pam Bondi says ‘national security’ information will be redacted from Epstein files,” one user added.

“They’re going to redact anything that involves national security. I thought the entire thing was about blackmailing politicians and businessmen,” a second user continued. “It could all be called national security. Isn’t national security what the deep state has been using to hide it all this time. Also, nobody ever mentions the video evidence.”

Some conspiratorially suggested that all the documents, as well as the supposed truck they were delivered in, would soon be destroyed.

“Get ready to hear about a truck mysteriously bursting into flames,” another X user said.

Still, many felt that the public would soon learn of all of Epstein’s secrets, given newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel has promised to expose the deep state.

“Kash is in the house, going through the truckload of Epstein files that finally got delivered,” one user said.

Aside from the impending release, Bondi also ordered Patel to “conduct an immediate investigation into why” the FBI did not release the documents prior.

“You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days,” she said.

In response, Patel said that the FBI is “entering a new era” based on “integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice.”

“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned—and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued,” Patel said. “If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them.”

