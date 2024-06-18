AI evangelists keep getting blown away by the Distracted Boyfriend meme being turned into a video

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing at an exponential rate. Yet despite its rapid development—and promises of earth-shattering revolution—the makers behind the technology keep using it to animate one particular meme.

Last week, the company Luma AI introduced “Dream Machine,” an AI model that makes high-quality and realistic videos from text and images.

To showcase the new model, AI enthusiasts on social media began highlighting how the technology could turn popular meme images into videos.

The “Distracted Boyfriend” kept popping up, as it does whenever a new AI video toll is launched.

Dream Machine by Luma AI is just 3 days old.



Now memes are becoming videos.



10 wild examples:



1. Distracted boyfriendpic.twitter.com/QXNDQdkY4P — Madni Aghadi (@hey_madni) June 15, 2024

Other technologists jumped on the meme, too.

These suck — NA (@zzyxxyzz) June 15, 2024

While some users were impressed, others were less than thrilled by the meme’s animation.

“These suck,” one X user replied.

Although opinions on the Dream Machine’s capabilities differed, no one could seem to escape the Distracted Boyfriend.

Seemingly, every verified technology influencer couldn’t help but obsess over it.

Dream Machine is an AI model from Luma AI that makes high quality, realistic videos from text and images.



Seeing classic memes brought to life is so disconcerting and yet magical.



This looks even more impressive than OpenAI’s Sora from a few months ago.pic.twitter.com/nzm6Y0aAil — Dare Obasanjo🐀 (@Carnage4Life) June 15, 2024

But even though the Dream Machine is brand new, AI models have been animating the Distracted Boyfriend for almost a year.

In November 2023, the meme was turned into a video with Stability AI’s Stable Video tool and subsequently went viral.

Just months prior, in August of that year, an AI-generated video version of the meme also garnered attention online.

Highlighting the differences between the two videos can show how far the technology has come.

But the seemingly never-ending use of Distracted Boyfriend shows, perhaps, the lack of creativity and desire for originality embedded in the AI movement.

So don’t be surprised when Distracted Boyfriend is once again used to emphasize the power of AI when the next big tool reaches the masses.

