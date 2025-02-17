‘Absolutely sick’: Mixed reactions as Luigi Mangione’s lawyers unveil website and fundraiser

Lawyers for Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, launched a website on Friday filled with information about the case, including FAQs on how to write letters to Mangione.

The new website also contains Mangione’s first public statement, in which he expressed gratitude for the number of people reaching out in support.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” he said, adding that “this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions” and has come from all across the country and the world.

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive,” he said. “Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as… pic.twitter.com/P6yqOS9CTB — The Luigi Case (@LuigiCaseFiles) February 14, 2025

Supporters of the alleged murderer can click through the website to learn about guidelines for sending Mangione mail.

The new website also contains a link to a crowdfunding GiveSendGo campaign launched by Mangione’s lawyers late last year for his legal defense.

That campaign—which claims to support “the constitutional right of fair legal representation” rather than celebrate violence—has so far garnered just under $470,000 in donations.

Since the website’s launch, the GiveSendGo campaign has seen increased donations, with supporters commenting, “FREE LUIGI” and “pain motivates.”

But while Mangione has amassed a number of supporters, the launch of the website and subsequent promotion of the crowdfunding campaign is riling critics.

“Luigi Mangione got a website and it was somehow only barely in the Top 3 of gross extremely online things this weekend,” wrote one commentator.

“Who TF allowed murderer Luigi Mangione to unveil a website from prison?” asked someone else.

Another right-wing X user noted the flood of donations to the Mangione campaign, writing: “It is full of love and encouragement for the assassination he is accused of. Absolutely sick.”

Much of the backlash was directed at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, after she shared a link to the new website on X.

“REVOKE Kaitlan Collins’ White House credentials!” blasted one critic in response.

“Promoting an alleged stone cold killer’s defense fund as a journalist is pretty gross stuff,” decried someone else.

Collins, for her part, deleted the post in question and said she “posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on.”

“In no way did I share a fundraising link for him,” Collins added.

Mangione’s website launch and public statement come ahead of his next court appearance next week in New York

