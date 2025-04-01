Attorney General Pam Bondi announced today that she would direct prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a statement released by the Department of Justice, Bondi said the December 2024 shooting was a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Bondi added that putting Mangione to death falls in line with President Donald Trump’s “agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione fans flocked to social media to protest the news and rally around the alleged perpetrator.

In r/LuigiLore, which was recently embroiled in a debate over one of Mangione’s ex-girlfriends, arguments paused to comment on the development.

“Can we stop caring about his exes, social media, old friends, family heritage or political views. They’re going to try to kill him,” a Reddit fan wrote. “If he’s put to death, and all you did was performative activism and focus on ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING but freeing him and free healthcare I want you to know you are JUST AS GUILTY. You all make me sick. Free him.”

Elsewhere, fans pointed to the hypocrisy of the Trump administration, who is cozying up to others who have allegedly committed violent crimes.

One fan condemned the recent decision to allow Andrew and Tristan Tate to re-enter the United States despite human trafficking allegations in Romania.

“Suggesting the death penalty for Luigi Mangione while celebrating the freedom of the Tate brothers is objectively fucked,” they wrote.

Another, alluding to President Donald Trump’s sexual assault allegations and convictions, wrote, “‘Make America safe again.’ The same america that elected a rapist as their president oh please.”

Others remained defiant in the face of the death penalty.

Fans warned that, if put to death, Mangione would become a martyr in the fight over the injustices and indignities of America’s healthcare system.

“you kill luigi mangione and you make him a martyr,“ one fan posted.

Saintly visions of Mangione popped up on feeds as users portrayed the shooter as a Christ-like figure.

“Jesus was actually a rebel leader fighting the Roman occupation of Palestine two millennia ago,” a supporter said, “They just repackaged him into a mythological figure. Meet Saint Luigi, patron of the repressed American working class—they’re doing the same thing to him they did to Jesus:”

Other fan accounts weren’t dissuaded by the news from the DOJ, instead seeing it as an opportunity to promote Mangione’s defense fund.

“Thinking there will be a jury on this on earth that will give Luigi the dp is a new level of delusion,” Luigi Lovebot wrote, linking to a fundraiser for his three cases across New York, Pennsylvania, and federal courts. “I predict a new wave of donors for his legal fund so thanks for that also let’s reach $1M!”

