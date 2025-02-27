‘What is Kash hiding?’: Libs use old FBI Epstein file drop to push claims of new cover-up to protect Trump

Left-wing social media users are convinced that the FBI this week released heavily redacted documents on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to protect President Donald Trump.

But that story isn’t true.

In posts on platforms such as X, users are sharing links to files on the sex trafficker from “The Vault,” a page on the FBI’s website where documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) are published.

The agency also publishes files it has on figures after their death who have been subjected to public records requests.

The files on Epstein have been available on the site since 2020. But given the recent tease of a release by Attorney General Pam Bondi, liberals are mistaking the old files for a new drop.

And they’re taking the prolific redactions on them as proof of a cover-up by the Trump administration.

“I am having a hard time understanding the Epstein files that were released,” user @jgmac1106 wrote. “Am I doing it wrong or is everything redacted and nothing was released?”

Newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel is taking the brunt of the blame, with left-leaning users mocking the alleged release as evidence that Trump has betrayed his base.

“BREAKING: Epstein files RELEASED and they’ve been completely redacted by Kash Patel’s FBI,” another user said. “WHAT IS KASH HIDING???”

The prevailing theory is that the redactions were made to protect Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for years.

“Epstein files RELEASED and they’ve been completely redacted by Kash Patel’s FBI. This cannot be redacted,” a popular user wrote alongside video of Trump with Epstein.

“BREAKING: Epstein files RELEASED and they’ve been completely redacted by Kash Patel’s FBI,” another echoed.

But the files aren’t new.

A simple glance at the Internet Archive shows that the documents have been on the FBI’s website since 2020, shared after Epstein died in 2019.

The false claims come as the public eagerly waits to see if Trump, who has repeatedly said he would release more information on Epstein, will follow through on his promises.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Bondi stated that the so-called Epstein files were “sitting on [her] desk right now” and under review. But Trump’s fans, including those in government, are tired of waiting.

Bondi eventually followed up on Wednesday that flight logs and “a lot of names” related to Epstein would likely be released on Thursday.

Flight logs of Epstein and his alleged “black book” of names and addresses have already been published by the media. An actual “client list” that people insist is in the government’s possession has never been proven to exist.

Which means the long-awaited release, assuming it takes place as planned, likely won’t live up to public expectations.

