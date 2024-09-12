Laura Loomer’s response to Lindsey Graham urging Trump to ditch her? ‘We all know you’re gay’

Last night, far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer posted a racist tweet about Vice President Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage. She received backlash from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who told her to delete the tweets. In response, Loomer said Greene is an anti-semitic, “miserable lying bitch.”

And now that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that former President Donald Trump should distance himself from Loomer, who is currently traveling with the former president to campaign rallies and events, Loomer has some choice words for Graham, too.

Speaking to reporters today on Capitol Hill, Graham said Loomer is “toxic” and her presence near Trump isn’t “helpful at all.”

“What [Loomer] said about Kamala Harris and the White House is abhorrent, but it’s deeper than that,” Graham told HuffPost. “I think that the president would serve himself well to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger story.”

In a tweet posted this afternoon, Loomer said Graham “has never been loyal to President Trump” and shouldn’t be giving advice to him. She also alleged that Graham is gay and scared to come out.

“When is Lindsey coming out of the closet? We all know you’re Gay, Lindsey…. And that’s ok. It’s ok. It’s 2024. There’s nothing wrong with Gay people,” Loomer tweeted. “Just be honest about it. Nobody is going to judge you for being open about who you are.”

Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC has never been loyal to President Trump.



He got booed in his own state at a TRUMP RALLY and was booed off stage because he is DISLOYAL to Trump and the American people.



He probably shouldn’t be giving out advice to Donald Trump.



In the words… https://t.co/VK1Pf1LF66 pic.twitter.com/1B3RZwGY3k — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2024

Though Loomer said she thinks there is “nothing wrong” with gay people, she has publicly made homophobic remarks in the past.

Graham has long been subject to jokes about his sexuality, though not usually on such a public scale from someone as prominent as Loomer has become.

Many Loomer fans cheered her on in their responses to her tweet about Graham. But other Republicans cautioned her to “tone it down.”

“Trash talk after election,” one X user wrote.

“Please Laura for the sake of the country. Tone it down,” another X user said. “We must win and displaying divisions for the democrats right now is not the way.”

