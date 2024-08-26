Kim Guilfoyle mocked Ali Alexander’s name as a ‘terrorist slogan’—threatening texts soon followed

Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., received threatening text message after she referred to Jan. 6 provocateur Ali Alexander’s Arabic name as a terrorist slogan, police records show.

The January 6 Select Committee questioned Guilfoyle about her involvement in the “Save America” rally at the Ellipse in 2021, where she gave a speech prior to the Capitol insurrection.

The transcript of her interview shows she was asked if she knew someone called “Ali Akbar,” Alexander’s birth name.

“Isn’t that what terrorists yell?” Guilfoyle responded, subsequently misstating the name as “Allah Akbar.”

On Dec. 30, 2022, the day after the transcripts were unsealed, records obtained by the Daily Dot show that Guilfoyle received a text message stating: “Ali Akabar, isn’t that what the terrorists yell. Hahahahahahahaha stupid fucking cum dumpster. The best is yet to come!!!”

The sender quoted Guilfoyle’s own words in the last sentence. During her speech at the Republican National Convention in August 2020, she ended with a dramatic, “the best is yet to come!” which got memed heavily. The phrase is also popular in the QAnon conspiracy community.

At the end of the message, the sender also included Guilfoyle’s Social Security number.

Guilfoyle received the text around 9:30am. A call to the police from Admiral’s Cove, a gated community in Jupiter, Florida, was made later in the day, around 4:00pm, The address listed on the police report is for a house purchased by Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.

The director of security and emergency services at Admiral’s Cove made two calls to police complaining about texts received by Guilfoyle, who is referred to as “she” in the report.

The police were notified that Guilfoyle would be waiting “at the spa.” The gated community does have a spa, the Blue Water, which is a couple miles from their home. Although two police units were eventually dispatched, the report does not note a time of arrival.

In the following weeks, a detective identified a suspect through phone records reviews. It appears that they were not able to make contact with them, however, and the case is currently “inactive.”

The report does not note any potential ties to Alexander, and a number associated with the suspect does not appear to be tied to him, either.

The threats against Guilfoyle stem from her deposition with the January 6 Committee, set up in July 2021 to investigate the attack.

In texts, Trump advisers were concerned about giving Alexander a speaking slot at the Ellipse, discussing why Guilfoyle would consent to sharing a stage with him.

According to internal texts released to ProPublica, Guilfoyle spoke of “approving” a list of speakers that included Alexander. Alexander has also claimed to have received a call from her on Jan. 5 discussing Trump’s mood.

Alexander was one of the main promoters of the stolen election narratives after the 2020 election, helping organize the Stop the Steal movement.

After Trump announced plans for a Jan. 6 D.C. protest, inviting followers to “be there, will be wild,” Alexander organized a “Wild Protest” event on the grounds of the Capitol, where he planned a “loud war from the outside.” But some Trump officials did not want him on the Ellipse speaker list.

The text chain Guilfoyle was questioned on was between Katrina Pierson, a Trump campaign aide and an organizer of the Ellipse rally, and Arthur Schwartz, a friend of Trump Jr. The two were involved in a last-minute effort to boot Alexander and his associate, InfoWars producer Alex Jones off the stage.

These texts were sent a few days prior to the rally and reference Guilfoyle as “she” and “KG.”

Schwartz asked, “Why are we letting our people share a stage with Ali Akbar and people like that?”

Akbar is Alexander’s birth name.

“I’m so fucking pissed,” Pierson responded.

When committee staff clarified that “Ali Akbar” referred to Alexander, Guilfoyle admitted to having “heard of” him. She said she did not recall the conversation Alexander said he had with her, but added that “all these guys were very annoyed by this Ali Alexander guy.”

Neither Alexander nor Jones were allowed on stage at the Ellipse. Instead they spoke at an event held at the Freedom Plaza the evening before. Guilfoyle gave a speech that was less than three minutes long.

“We will not let the liberals and the Democrats steal this election!” Guilfoyle said in her speech. She ended with a rousing introduction for Trump Jr., calling him “one of the greatest Americans I have the pleasure to know.”

During a later speaking slot at the Ellipse, former President Donald Trump issued his infamous call to his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” before his supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

Guilfoyle did not respond to a request for comment about the texts.

When Alexander was asked by the Independent about Guilfoyle confusing his name with a terrorist slogan, he laughed it off, calling the mixup “hilarious and adorable.”

