A host of Jewish celebrities appeared in a video to give Kanye West the middle finger, after the rapper posted a slew of antisemitic comments online and began selling T-shirts with Swastikas.

Among Ye’s most offensive posts were comments such as “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

His store—Yeezy.com—which featured the $20 Swastika shirt, and which was promoted in a Super Bowl ad, was shut down on Tuesday by Shopify for violating its terms of service.

Scarlett Johansson, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Steven Spielberg, and many other high-profile figures appeared in the video directed at Ye in the wake of his remarks, donning T-shirts with Kanye’s name under a Star of David printed within a middle finger.

At the end of the video, Sandler gives Ye a middle finger of his own before the video fades to text overlay encouraging viewers to join the fight against antisemitism.

But while Ye’s comments did draw furious backlash—celebrities did not come together in response, the video an AI creation.

In a statement to People, Johansson expressed concern over the misuse of AI in the wake of the video spreading.

“I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind,” she said. “But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality.”

She urged the government to pass legislation restricting AI usage, stating “it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large.”

Many sharing the video online included disclosures that the video was made with AI, but not everyone did.

One post was hit with a Community Note that pointed out that “Steven Spielberg has an extra finger for a split second” and the “AI of Mark Zuckerberg is using an old image – Mark has curly hair now.”

Still, not everyone who watched realized it’s fake.

“Wow after Kayne was allowed to go a rampage on X against Jews watch this amazing video of legendary Jewish celebrities telling him to F-Off,” one person remarked. “This made my day.”

“I could not love this more. Makes me very proud! How do we get that shirt?!?” commented someone else.

Although the video is fake, that’s not to say every celebrity who appeared in it would disagree with its message.

Actor David Schwimmer already posted on Instagram on Saturday, calling for Elon Musk to ban Ye’s account on X.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote. “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Others featured in the video, such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot, also previously called out antisemitism from Ye.

