Juul backs Trump’s tariffs—claims Chinese vapes ruined its market

U.S.-based electronic cigarette company Juul Labs issued a statement on Monday applauding President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

In a post on the company’s website, Juul praised what it called Trump’s efforts “to protect American citizens through increased enforcement of trade laws and border security.”

Juul specifically cited Trump’s closure of the “de minimus” trade regulation, which the company said “allows Chinese exporters to smuggle products into the U.S. with scant oversight or inspection.”

“Over the past four years, criminals have used smugglers’ tactics to exploit this loophole and flood the U.S. with illegal Chinese vapor products, which now account for approximately 70% of the market,” Juul wrote. “This key provision of the America First Trade Agenda empowers our law enforcement agencies to stop the flow of illegal Chinese vapor products and further secure our border.”

The de minimis rule allows low-value goods to enter a country without being subject to duties, taxes, or rigorous customs inspections. In the U.S., this threshold is currently set at $800. In the EU, for comparison, the threshold is just €150.

Trump supporters were quick to praise Juul for standing behind the president’s trade policies.

“All American companies should put out a statement like this,” one X user wrote. “We stand together.”

“They recognize strong, INTELLIGENT leadership,” another added.

Others weren’t so certain and insinuated that Juul’s statement was more akin to political pandering.

“This is not a thing to be proud of,” one detractor wrote.

“I support the tariffs but reposting statements from vape brands isn’t the win you think it is lmao,” another quipped.

Juul’s statement has been largely overshadowed by the backlash from nations surrounding Trump’s new trade policies.

Canada, which is now subject to a 25% import tariff, responded with a 25% tariff of its own, which will affect products such as alcohol, coffee, and household appliances. Mexico, which was originally hit with a 25% tariff, responded by introducing measures on U.S. products such as pork, cheese, fresh produce, steel, and aluminum.

However, a recent deal between Mexico and the U.S. on border troops resulted in a temporary pause on the tariffs.

In a statement on the retaliatory actions, Trump told the American people that they would likely experience “some pain” due to his trade war.

