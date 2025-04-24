Far-right turns on Jordan Peterson for calling out its use of ‘Christ is King’

Clinical psychologist turned prominent conservative influencer Jordan Peterson has outraged the far-right after warning that the phrase “Christ is King” is being used by hate groups.

Featured Video

The backlash came after recent interviews in which Peterson discussed his co-authorship of a report released in March, titled “Thy Name In Vain: How Online Extremists Hijacked ‘Christ Is King.’”

The report, published by the Network Contagion Research Institute at Rutgers University, asserts that the phrase has been “weaponized by some political extremists,” such as Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, “to advance exclusionary and hateful narratives.”

Yet conservatives are throwing a fit over Peterson’s warnings. Conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec argued that Peterson’s remarks equated the religious phrase with radicalism.

Advertisement

“Jordan Peterson appears on Hannity and promotes his report linking ‘Christ is King’ to political extremism,” Posobiec wrote.

Jordan Peterson appears on Hannity and promotes his report linking ‘Christ is King’ to political extremism



He then criticizes internet anonymity as a cause of extremism



Hannity does not push back pic.twitter.com/ONrSpPKbph — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2025

Right-wing social media commentator Mike Cernovich likewise weighed in on the comments, suggesting that Peterson was attempting to tie the phrase “to sociopathy and terrorism.”

“This man is working for the demons,” Cernovich concluded. “That cannot be doubted now.”

Advertisement

Jordan Peterson is accusing people who disagree with him on foreign wars of being mentally ill. This is Stasi level stuff. He also wants to tie Christ is King to sociopathy and terrorism.



This man is working for the demons. That cannot be doubted now.



pic.twitter.com/YHDf2KOuPC — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 23, 2025

Peterson became a prominent figure in the right-wing online ecosystem around the rise of President Donald Trump in 2016, his message resonating with disaffected young men. He parlayed his popularity into a deal with the conservative media outlet the Daily Wire.

But those same fans who fueled his rise are now turning on him.

Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, attempted to defend her father on X by arguing that his critics were vastly oversimplifying the report’s message.

Advertisement

“‘Christ is King’ is great unless it’s used to virtue signal or disparage, which uses the Lord’s name in vain,” she wrote. “Obviously not everyone who uses it does that, but some definitively use it as a veil of piety. That’s what JBP’s pointing out. Duh.”

“Christ is King” is great unless it’s used to virtue signal or disparage, which uses the Lord’s name in vain. Obviously not everyone who uses it does that, but some definitely use it as a veil of piety. That’s what JBP’s pointing out. Duh. https://t.co/9wT9Jlj7mo — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) April 24, 2025

Others tried to defend Peterson as well, branding his opponents as part of the “Woke Right,” whatever that may mean.

“Jordan Peterson hasn’t changed. He’s always been one of the most outspoken and eloquent voices against tyranny and collectivism,” said Joel Berry, managing editor of the conservative satirical outlet The Babylon Bee. “The reason the Woke Right hates him now is that he’s still one of the most outspoken and eloquent voices against tyranny and collectivism.”

Advertisement

Jordan Peterson hasn’t changed. He’s always been one ot the most outspoken and eloquent voices against tyranny and collectivism.



The reason the Woke Right hates him now is that he’s still one of the most outspoken and eloquent voices against tyranny and collectivism. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 23, 2025

The report further noted that in 2024, over 50% of social media engagement surrounding “Christ is King” was driven by extremists such as Fuentes and accused sex trafficker Andrew Tate.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.