Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter trying to rent on Zillow reached out to the worst possible landlord

A pardoned Jan. 6 rioter complained to Zillow about discrimination after being recognized while trying to rent a property.

Joe Biggs, a former leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 17 years for seditious conspiracy following his involvement in the Capitol riot in 2021.

He was one of the nearly 1,600 people prosecuted—then later pardoned by President Donald Trump—for their involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In his post, Biggs shared a screenshot of an exchange over a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property on Zillow.

Biggs messaged the landlord, asking if he could tour the property.

The landlord responded, according to the screenshots, asking, “Are you Joe Biggs the J6 insurrectionist?”

Biggs responded, “Whaaaa….Depends.”

Biggs later searched for the landlord online, discovering they were a former Democratic congressional candidate who ran for the House of Representatives in 2020.

In screenshots, Biggs also revealed the address of the property he was attempting to view.

He then tagged Zillow, complaining that he was being discriminated against.

“This person is refusing to rent to me over something the President has forgiven,” he wrote.

In response to his post, some claimed that refusing to rent to Biggs was a “violation of civil rights.”

Others specifically cited the Fair Housing Act, a federal law that protects people from discrimination in housing.

Although the act prevents discrimination based on categories including race, gender, religion, and disability, it doesn’t address criminal charges.

This was aptly pointed out by those relishing his situation. One wrote, “‘Participant in a violent attempted coup of the domestic government’ is not a protected class in the US, sorry.”

“Ok? She’s a private citizen. ‘Pardoned criminal’ is not a protected class,” another responded.

But others encouraged Biggs to look elsewhere, suggesting he give his money to a “patriot” rather than living in the home of “someone who hates him.”

And will most were trying to bash the landlord, at least one person was willing to open their doors.

“Come to WA I have jobs and housing for all J6ers,” replied a poster.

