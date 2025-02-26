‘How convenient’: Death of elderly JFK Secret Service agent draws coverup claims as file release looms

A 93-year-old ex-Secret Service agent who witnessed the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy (JFK) died last week, leading conspiracy theorists to suspect foul play.

Featured Video

Clint Hill, who famously leapt onto JFK’s limousine after he was shot on Nov. 22, 1963, passed away on Friday at his home in Belvedere, California, according to his publisher.

The death comes just weeks after Trump released an executive order calling for files around the assassination to be declassified.

It raised further suspicions given that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) stated that same day that she intended to hold a hearing in March on the assassination and “speak with first-hand witnesses.”

Advertisement

Luna was recently appointed to a congressional task force on federal secrets.

In response to the news, right-wing users on X insinuated that Hill may have been murdered in an effort to keep details on the JFK assassination secret.

“Well… that’s convenient,” the conspiratorial user @MJTruthUltra wrote. “The Secret Service Agent who leaped into JFK’s car after he was shot, just died.”

Advertisement

“This doesn’t look shady at all,” one X user said.

“Incredible timing isn’t it,” a second user added.

Despite the fact that Hill had been interviewed countless times since JFK’s death 61 years ago, right-wing users seem convinced that a discussion between Luna and the former agent would have yielded untold secrets.

“They finally got him too…” another proclaimed.

Advertisement

Hill repeatedly throughout his life pushed back on the conspiracy theories regarding JFK’s death, noting that he believed without a doubt that accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Luna, in her new role as a chief declassifier, recently endorsed the idea of a second gunman helping with the shooting.

But she, along with other Trump backers, are still waiting on the JFK files to be released.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was met with outrage from Trump fans after bragging on Fox News that the files related to JFK and deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were “sitting on [her] desk right now.”

Advertisement

Even Luna posted at Bondi, calling on her to get her act together, saying her outreach to the attorney general had been ignored.

Which may just be stalling for the deep state to act.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.