‘So cringe’: JD Vance trolled for offering ‘victory prayer’ in leaked Yemen Signal group

Vice President JD Vance is being mocked online after messages he sent in a chat group on Signal were published Wednesday.

The fiasco began earlier this week when Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic, revealed that he’d been inadvertently added to a chat group where high-profile members of President Donald Trump’s administration discussed impending air strikes in Yemen.

The response to the scandal from the administration was haphazard at best, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth initially pushing back on Goldberg’s claims despite administration officials already confirming their authenticity.

In an apparent attempt to downplay the exposure, numerous members of the group, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, claimed that no classified material was shared at any point.

On Wednesday, in an effort to disprove Trump’s advisers, Goldberg published the full chat transcript. In it, detailed attack plans were outlined in what many saw as undeniable proof of classified information being shared.

But it wasn’t just the exposure of highly sensitive military plans that garnered attention online. One comment in particular from Vance, who has been the subject of countless memes in recent months, quickly spread on social media.

“I will say a prayer for victory,” Vance said regarding the bombing in a message that received two praying hands emojis in response.

Hegseth on Signal chat: “We are currently clean on OPSEC.”



JD Vance: “I will say a prayer for victory.” pic.twitter.com/Qulg5qjIWT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 26, 2025

Countless images of altered versions of Vance, another popular meme, were soon accompanied by the quote on platforms such as X.

Aside from memes, others commented on what they saw as the callous nature of Vance’s remark.

“I will say a prayer for victory: Dear Lord, please help us kill civilians so that our friends in Israel can finish their genocide of Palestinian children,” one user wrote.

“I will say a prayer for victory.” pic.twitter.com/TU0f0pY2w3 — SheWhoWillNotObey (@she_obey) March 26, 2025

“JD Vance is so cringe,” wrote a poster.

Over on Bluesky, the message from Vance was derided as well.

“This must be the cringiest part of that chat,” the right-wing user Comfortably Numb wrote.

This must be the cringiest part of that chat — Comfortably Numb (@numb.comfortab.ly) 2025-03-26T13:04:57.746Z

What J D Vance thinks he looks like when he texts an insecure group chat: “I will say a prayer for victory”What J D Vance looks like when he texts an insecure group chat: “I will say a prayer for victory” — Coates (@oddthisday.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:22:45.686Z

Despite the embarrassment, the Trump administration is doing all it can to downplay the severity of the exposure. Trump fans are even saying that the incident was actually planned by Trump all along as some sort of undefined stroke of genius.

Yet for Vance, the incident more than anything has once again cemented his role as arguably the most trolled figure under Trump.

