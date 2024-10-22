A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is revealing on TikTok how her Harris-Walz yard signs were stolen—and how she was able to track the alleged thief down using an AirTag.

In the first TikTok, Ring camera footage from her Missouri home shows someone snatching the lawn sign before quickly driving away.

“MAGA steals 60+ Harris/Walz signs in Springfield neighborhood overnight,” reads the video’s text overlay. “Bahahahaha one sign had an AirTag.”

In the second video, the poster—Laura McCaskill—and her husband confront a young man after the tracking device placed her sign in the trunk of a car. When the trunk is finally opened, dozens of Harris-Walz signs are revealed.

“I don’t know why it would be tracking to that,” the man says before later adding: “Are you just looking to have it back? Cause I rented my buddy’s car.”

The young man’s mother, who apparently had been called by the McCaskills, but at this point in the video had not said anything, broke her silence and the trunk was opened to expose the stolen signs.

“‘I’m sorry this is funny, why don’t you just take them all? Here you go liberals,” the mom in the video said.

“It’s so stupid, just go vote,” she added.

“It’s a felony ma’am,” McCaskill countered.

The son then tells his mom that it’s okay and to go inside after she tossed several of the signs on the ground.

Another man seen in the video says he was not part of the sign stealing but asks what makes it a felony.

“Because the total sum of these, they’re $20 each,” McCaskill’s husband said.

In Missouri, stealing is a Class D felony when the value of the property taken is worth $750 or more. Given that an official Harris-Walz sign purchased directly from the campaign does cost $20, it would only take 38 stolen signs to reach that threshold—assuming the signs were official campaign signs.

“They’re $3 a piece on Etsy,” was then part of the man’s defense, before acknowledging that there were roughly 60 signs in the car.

However, the signs in the video appear to be official campaign signs. Unofficial signs sold on Etsy typically go for between $10-$20 per sign and have different designs than the official version.

“Oh you know the law for what you steal,” quipped McCaskill after the man tried to argue the signs were $3 each.

Later in the video, the man says he was not paid to take the signs and chose their neighborhood because he just happened to be in the area.

“It’s not like I have a personal vendetta against you,” he said, adding moments later, “I’m sorry about my mom throwing those at you.”

The video ends as police arrive.

“Charges will be filed with Greene Co PA. He has more signs to return,” McCaskill said in a follow-up comment on TikTok. “He will be doing yard work for 60 people in Rountree neighborhood to start.”

Formal charges have not yet been filed, according to local media.

Together, the two videos have amassed nearly 250,000 views on TikTok and have been shared on other social media, where posts have likewise been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“I watched this video. This kid is so stupid. He denies direct involvement. Then he quotes what they sell for on Etsy,” remarked one commenter on X. “When he’s told it’s a felony, he cites the felony-theft dollar threshold. He cannot help but incriminate himself! His attorney has a big challenge.”

“The fact that the kids had to get their mom in line is wild,” wrote someone else on TikTok.

“Since watching this video two hours ago, I went and bought an apple tracker and put it in my sign,” wrote another Harris supporter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McCaskill for comment.

