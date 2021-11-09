Rep. Paul Gosar tweets edited anime video of himself killing AOC, attacking Biden

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) shared a video to Twitter on Sunday that was edited to show himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The video, which has been shared more than 28,000 times, uses clips from the popular Japanese anime Attack on Titan. Gosar is also depicted swinging two swords at President Joe Biden.

“Any anime fans out there?” Gosar asked.

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

The video includes Japanese text that reads “attack of immigrants,” a play on the anime’s title, alongside clips of Border Patrol agents. As noted by Newsweek, the words “drugs, crime, poverty, money, gangs, violence” and “trafficking” likewise appear over clips of migrants.

Two other lawmakers, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), appear in the video as well. The video closes out with former President Donald Trump standing with Gosar.

The video spurred applaud from Gosar’s followers and widespread criticism from countless others. Gosar appears to have limited his replies on the tweet, preventing users from responding to the one and a half minute-long clip.

Numerous lawmakers, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), weighed in by condemning the video as calls were made for Gosar to be suspended from the platform.

“Happy Monday in America, where @GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden,” Swalwell wrote. “These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them.”

Happy Monday in America, where @GOPLeader McCarthy’s colleague just posted a video of himself swinging two swords at President Biden. These blood thirsty losers are more comfortable with violence than voting. Keep exposing them. https://t.co/nlmEW9EHB4 pic.twitter.com/5BI895zvLG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 8, 2021

The Daily Dot reached out to Twitter to inquire about the tweet but did not receive a reply by press time.

The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times as of Monday afternoon.