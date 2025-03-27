Furry hackers who leaked Project 2025 firm’s data fear leader raided by feds

Individuals with connections to SiegedSec, the now-defunct group of “gay furry hackers” who leaked data relating to the think tank behind Project 2025, believe their former leader may have been arrested in a raid by law enforcement.

In remarks to X on Wednesday, @mewmrrpmeow, a former member of the group, stated that “vio,” who once led SiegedSec, was “raided earlier today.”

“I regret to inform you that vio’s location was raided earlier today,” they wrote. “She is no longer accessible, contactable, or reliable. I’m available to address any inquiries you may have.”

Ryan Fae, an independent journalist who has covered the group, vouched for @mewmrrpmeow’s credibility and prior involvement with SiegedSec, but was unable to independently verify the claims.

“NEW: a source close to vio (ex-SiegedSec) tells me that she’s been raided in the US this morning,” Fae tweeted. “That source, an ex-SiegedSec member and associate of vio’s, made the below tweet, I can confirm.”

Fae noted that a Signal account vio had responded from earlier this week was no longer accepting messages.

Hacker maia arson crimew, known for discovering the U.S. No Fly list on an unsecured server, also confirmed @mewmrrpmeow’s former role with the SiegedSec.

“Ongoing situation regarding a potential raid on a SiegedSec member,” crimew wrote.

SiegedSec disbanded in July of last year after a high-profile hack against the right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation. The Heritage Foundation exploded in the national consciousness last summer as the architect of Project 2025, an ultra-conservative plan for President Donald Trump’s second term.

In a message on Telegram at the time, the group cited “mental health, the stress of mass publicity,” and efforts to “avoid the eye of the FBI” before shuttering its operations.

The group was also known for targeting NATO, companies in Israel, and religious organizations critical of transgender rights.

The Daily Dot reached out to the FBI to inquire about the rumored raid and was told that the agency “does not have a comment on the matter.”

