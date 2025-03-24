The most vocal critics of Elon Musk’s dramatic cost-cutting efforts through his Department of Government Efficiency are appealing to Uber to offer yet another way to push back against the billionaire: a “no Tesla” option.

“Uber should offer a ‘no tesla’ option,” declared one person on X.

On the predominantly left-wing platform Bluesky, the calls were even louder.

“Uber/Lyft should have a no Tesla option when you request a ride,” urged one user.

“If your Uber or Lyft is a Tesla, cancel it. Rebook until you get another car,” another person wrote back in February. “I don’t like the idea of hurting individuals to get at the bigger problem, but it’s what needs to be done. Drivers will get the message, Uber will get the message: NO TESLAS.”

Some, though, disagreed the boycott would have any tangible impact.

“This is stupid. The cars have already been bought. No additional money is going to Musk or Tesla when you get in an Uber Tesla. You’re only hurting the drivers,” said a reply to a call for a “block” button on Uber for Teslas.

One user rebutted that most Teslas are rented or leased by Uber drivers, meaning they might return them to get more rides with different cars, thus impacting Tesla’s bottom line.

The boycott push comes as criticism of Teslas has continued to ramp up, with Musk’s DOGE measures sparking protests at dealerships, instances of vandalism, and even a short-lived website doxing alleged Tesla owners.

Musk has rebuked the spillover of criticism about himself toward Tesla, stating in the wake of one incident of violent vandalism that the company “just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

He also responded to a viral video from an account that frequently posts satirical content, in which an Uber rider claimed he left a one-star review because their driver was in a Tesla.

“That’s just plain cruel. The driver did nothing to deserve this,” Musk countered.

But Uber has a strong working relationship with Tesla, one a protest could help highlight.

The company pushed out incentives for its drivers to buy Teslas as recently as last year, offering credits of $2,000 and $3,000 to purchase a Model 3 or Y.

It also has reportedly been sharing data about trips with Tesla to help it select sites for supercharger locations.

Uber, though, doesn’t seem likely to offer that option anytime soon—given that the company is still advertising for drivers to rent a Tesla from a nearby Hertz location.

“Great news! Now you can rent a 2021 or 2022 Tesla from Hertz to drive with Uber,” the website states. “Teslas qualify for the Zero Emissions incentive and allow you to earn more through Uber Comfort trips.”

