Musk accused of shadowbanning Grimes’ desperate pleas about child’s health

It’s been some week to be a mother to one of Elon Musk‘s children.

Just days after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair replied to a post of Musk’s saying she was ignoring her and their child, his former ex Grimes was also in his replies, saying the same thing.

Only her plea was much more disconcerting. And the response appears to be just as callous, with X hiding the posts from people’s timelines.

Replying to Musk’s tirade about SpaceX noting being asked to help stranded astronauts, Grimes wrote, “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation.”

She added, “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

In response to a commenter asking why she went public, Grimes said, “I’m not given any details but he won’t respond to texts calls or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to fucking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at.”

But after the posts were shared, users noticed peculiarities. They were being hidden from the timeline.

Did Elon Musk shadowban Grimes’ pleas?

A box that read “This Post is unavailable” popped up where Grimes’ tweets would normally be when users tried to view them.

this is how the convo looks on my end pic.twitter.com/Lx6TJGRovW — ari 🎏 (@earlyXBT) February 20, 2025

Several hours after they were posted, the tweets were deleted. It’s unclear if Grimes took them down or X took further action.

However, people were … not surprised by a potentially callous response by Musk, given this was the second time in a week he’d been accused of ignoring a child.

“Elon out here hiding and deleting grimes’ replies about their son. Richest man in the world, still a deadbeat dad.,” said one.

“grimes tweeted at elon asking about her child and the tweets suddenly become unavailable while i’m looking at them. not deleted, removed, or for violating rules, just unavailable,” added another, before the posts were deleted. “it seems pretty clear these were not removed by grimes herself. a truly technodystopian hell”

“The free speech app is shadow banning @Grimezsz for exercising her free speech,” wrote one post.

Others pointed out they were briefly unable to search for Grimes’ account on X.

“Truly an evil man,” wrote one in reply to Grimes’ original plea. “How can you trust a man like this help America when he won’t even help his own children?”

Shortly after the time of the posts, Musk took the stage at CPAC, where he brandished a gold chainsaw to highlight his efforts to cut government spending.

