Elon Musk’s government email leaked—and people are already bombarding it

There’s a new email address that left-wing critics of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are calling for it to be spammed.

On Thursday, the Intercept published Musk’s new government email, stating that its decision to do so was “to aid those seeking information on DOGE in the public interest.”

It didn’t take long for the calls for spam-activism to begin.

“Elon’s government email is: erm71@who.eop.gov,” posted one Bluesky user, whose post has garnered nearly 5,000 likes—no small feat for the young social media platform known for being a popular alternative to users fleeing X under Musk’s ownership.

“Please don’t send anything to it, that would not be good at all!” the user continued, adding: “Absolutely under no circumstances should you send queer smut, the bee movie script, or sign this account up for every subscription you can find. That would be bad. Definitely don’t use a proton mail burner account to do it either. That is not cool at all.”

The calls to spam have since spread to other social media platforms, including Musk’s X and Reddit, where one person quipped that it was “time to start signing this email up for subscriptions on upcoming deals for any and all companies.”

“nobody spam it with obscene messages. *wink*” wrote another Reddit user.

Others on the subreddit discussed trying to hack the account and guess its password.

“What are the odds that his password is just “password123”?” joked one person.

“It’s actually probably something hard to find out like how his kids names are actually spelled,” countered someone else.

Added another commenter: “You just know there’s an ‘x’ in there somewhere.

The calls for the email address to be spammed mirror the push other DOGE-related email addresses have faced.

Emails used as part of Musk’s request that federal workers send a five-bullet-point summary of what they achieved in a week have similarly been mass promoted by activists in hopes that the inbox will be flooded with irrelevant messages.

Other opponents of DOGE have circulated contact information of other DOGE employees, in hopes that they too, will be flooded with spam.

“They’re getting signed up for soooooo many mailing lists!” joked one Instagram commenter.

“Give their deets to the church of Scientology,” recommended someone else.

“Sending them feet pics,” commented one person.

Mused someone else: “Random dick pics are encouraged right?”

