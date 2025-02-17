‘Dude had a vision’: A resurfaced prediction about Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair is stunning social media

A user on X is being dubbed a “prophet” and “wizard” for a nearly year-and-a-half-old post in which he seemingly predicted that conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair would have a child with Elon Musk.

Featured Video

“She’s going to be elons next baby momma at some point,” the user, known as @metal_gear88, remarked in October 2023.

The prediction highlighted an exchange between St. Clair and Musk, during which St. Clair encouraged X to change the “For You” tab algorithm.

“It’s basically a following tab on steroids right now,” she stated at the time.

Advertisement

“Will discuss with team. You’re right,” Musk replied.

She’s going to be elons next baby momma at some point. https://t.co/TNVnH1ncec — Blue Collar UNION Railroader (@metal_gear88) October 30, 2023

On Friday, St. Clair announced via an X post that she had given birth to Musk’s 13th child five months ago.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Musk has not publicly commented on St. Clair’s claim.

St. Clair, for her part, stated that Musk privately acknowledged her claim in a phone call months ago but has not been in touch in recent days, despite her recent attempts to reach out.

Amid the unfolding drama, @metal_gear88’s old post that appeared to correctly predict the situation resurfaced, leaving the internet stunned by its accuracy.

Advertisement

“A PROPHET WALKS AMONGST US,” praised one person.

“Sir I’m gonna need you to meet me at the gas station today when I buy a lotto ticket,” joked the popular satirical account Three Year Letterman. “We’ll split the proceeds.”

pic.twitter.com/iPuhALPcZ1 — Robert Thomas the Tank Engine (@RobThomTheTank) February 15, 2025

“need NBA picks from you ASAP,” echoed another commenter.

Advertisement

“Brother since you see all, my dog wandered off 17 years ago and I never found out what happened to him. Can you fill me in?” asked someone else.

Remarked someone else: “Dude had a vision…”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.