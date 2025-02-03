A 19-year-old recently revealed as an employee of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to have once gone by the moniker “Big Balls” on LinkedIn.

Over the weekend, WIRED revealed the names of several DOGE employees—who are barely old enough to vote—auditing the government.

Among them was Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old fresh out of high school.

According to WIRED, Coristine attended calls with civil servants, reviewed their code, and asked workers to justify their jobs to DOGE.

After his name was revealed, online sleuths, appalled by someone so young surveying the work of longtime civil servants, uncovered his possible LinkedIn page, where he appears to have had the user name “Big Balls.”

Public servants forced to defend their work to a recent high school graduate who up until a few weeks ago went by the online name “Big Balls”. pic.twitter.com/cZZ92KUUF3 — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) February 3, 2025

According to the screenshot of his LinkedIn resume circulating, Coristine attended Rye Country Day School, graduating in 2024.

A yearbook found by the Daily Dot confirms his attendance there.

The screenshot of the purported resume shows his experience as a camp counselor and bike mechanic, jobs WIRED previously revealed prior to his name being disclosed.

The moniker Big Balls appears to be a term Coristine used on multiple social media channels.

On X, an account in his name had the handle @Edwardbigballer. That account is now private and the handle has been changed. But searches for @Edwardbigballer point back to the new handle, which features a photo that appears to match Coristine.

The X bio includes a quote from conservative influencer Jordan Peterson.

Among his other credentials, he listed his experience as a warehouse team member for LesserEvil Healthy Brands. His father, Charles Coristine, is the CEO.

Coristine also listed himself as CEO, or, in his words, Chief Everything Officer, at DiamondCDN, a bot that “handles tickets and other simple fun operations.”

According to WIRED, Coristine also worked at Neuralink, which may be how he found his way to DOGE.

Many people online bristled at his youth and immaturity, with one asking, “Geeeeeze…was TinyDick already taken?”

“Immature boys handling our sensitive info, I mean what could go wrong?” wrote a user on Bluesky, highlighting concerns about Musk’s access to government systems.

“Big Balls has your social security number,” warned another.

And another pitied the staffers being assessed by the young bucks at DOGE, saying, “Imagine being a career fed staffer and being expected to let this kid ‘review your code’ with a straight face. Laughable.”

