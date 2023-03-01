Trump trolls trying to crash Ron DeSantis appearance stymied by Books-A-Million security guard

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is on. Two early frontrunners, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump, are already taking swipes at one another.

DeSantis is widely expected to run but hasn’t declared yet.

Trump has thus far been the most vocal, workshopping nicknames for his presumptive rival, such as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” DeSantis has been more subtle in his criticisms, but it appears he is actively endeavoring to distance himself from his former ally. A viral video posted by Laura Loomer on Tuesday shows Trump supporters being kicked off the property at a DeSantis book signing.

Some conservatives think that it makes DeSantis look like a turncoat. Loomer called him an “authoritarian.” Liberals find the battle between the two highly amusing.

“Thin-skinned Florida fascist will not tolerate any support for the other thin-skinned Florida fascist,” joked one.

In the video, a security guard at a Books-A-Million in Florida tells Loomer and others that they aren’t allowed inside the event.

“They told me to say anybody wearing Trump has to go right now,” the security guard said. In another video, he specified that “DeSantis’ people” told him that anyone with Trump gear couldn’t be inside the store while the governor signed his book.

MUST WATCH: I’m at the Leesburg, FL mall outside of Books A Million for my pro-Trump rally with @Villagers4Trump, & @GovRonDeSantis & his staff ordered the police to make “anyone wearing a Trump shirt” or anyone with any “Trump gear” to leave!



Ron DeSantis is anti-free speech! pic.twitter.com/qAcJBQuHZ4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2023

Loomer wrote that she was with Villagers for Trump, a group of residents from the retirement community The Villages, a well-known bastion of Republican support. The group tweeted multiple “urgent” calls for Trump supporters to attend the book signing in recent days.

Some skeptics opined that the video looked staged. Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and Islamophobe, insists it happened.

Villages-News.com reported on the Trump supporters being kicked out of the event and said they “begrudgingly” complied with police demands that they retreat to the sidewalk. An event page shows says that DeSantis was to sign copies of his book, The Courage to be Free, at the Leesburg, Florida Books-A-Million Tuesday evening.

According to Loomer and other online observers, barring people in Trump gear from attending his book signing indicates that DeSantis isn’t as down with freedom as his book’s title suggests.

“Ron DeSantis is anti-free speech!” Loomer wrote.

“This does not look good for @GovRonDeSantis at all!” Epoch Times contributor Chris Nelson commented.

Many credit Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis for his first gubernatorial victory, but it seems the governor has moved on.

“Ron went from dressing his baby in a ‘Trump’ onesie in campaign ads to having the cops kick out anyone with a Trump shirt from campaign events. Incredible,” wrote one.

Conversely, liberals find the battle between the two highly entertaining.

“It’s happening and I’m so here for it!” tweeted @laurasobeblue.

I sure hope so! — jess / wham bam thankU slam (@jessnotmcgins) March 1, 2023

Trump has also restricted what people can wear to his events. Last year, people wearing Proud Boys and QAnon gear were prohibited from attending one of his rallies.

DeSantis’ office told the Daily Dot that “events related to the book are not arranged by the state office.”