The old X account for the conservative non-profit known as the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), the group behind the controversial “DEI Watch List,” was hijacked by a self-described “woke furry.”

The effort began after the launch of DEI Watch List, a website that names and shames civil servants for promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), posting pictures and job titles.

The page inadvertently listed the AAF’s retired X handle, @exposingbiden, as opposed to its current one, @Theswampmonitor, on its homepage.

On Tuesday, a social media user, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of harassment, told the Daily Dot they noticed that the @exposingbiden handle was up for grabs after seeing it listed on the DEI Watch List website.

Using the name “WokeFurry69,” the prankster registered the AAF’s previous handle and quickly updated the picture and bio.

“Gay Furry | they/them | proud supporter of #DarkWoke,” the bio states.

A pinned post on the profile showcases the music video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

In remarks to the Daily Dot, WokeFurry69 stated they were “just a regular person living life.”

“I just figured I would claim the handle lmao,” they said.

The DEI Watch List website stirred controversy in recent days for targeting federal workers.

A section titled “dossiers” lists information on 57 separate government employees. Each dossier lists a name, salary, and job position, as well as other data such as perceived “offenses.” The vast majority of those named by the DEI Watch List are either Black or women.

A conservative group has set up a “DEI Watchlist” with dossiers on civil servants it claims pushed diversity policies at US agencies.



The website shows information and photos of the workers it labels as “targets.”



Most of those named are minorities or women. pic.twitter.com/TfvFDXkspB — Bill McCarthy (@billdmccarthy) February 4, 2025

Among the offenses listed, the civil servants are targeted for things such as donating to Democratic politicians or using pronouns in their online bios.

The service even includes a “Tip Line” where visitors can provide “additional information on individuals profiled on this site, or suggestions for additional dossiers.”

Prior to the launch of the watch list, the Associated Press reported in June 2024 that AAF, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant from the Heritage Foundation, was quietly working to gather information on civil servants ahead of a second term for President Donald Trump.

The AAF’s leader, a seasoned political operative named Tom Jones, spent the run-up to the 2024 election “digging into the backgrounds, social media posts, and commentary of key high-ranking government employees.”

The DEI Watch List is already causing concern among federal workers, given its large focus on the Department of Health and Human Services.

One individual listed on the site, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with NBC News, described the watch list as “unnerving.”

“My name and my picture is there, and in 2025, it’s very simple to Google and look up someone’s home address and all kinds of things that potentially put me at risk,” the individual said. “I don’t know what the intention of the list is for. It’s just kind of a scary place to be.”

