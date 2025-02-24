Crypto trader’s live stream suicide immortalized in meme coin—dividing community

A crypto trader who went by MistaFuccYou appears to have died by suicide during an X livestream in the wake of losing money to a meme coin scam.

In the video, MistaFuccYou said his final wish was for followers to turn his death into its own meme coin.

Claiming to be the victim of a “rug pull,” where a developer abandons a project and takes all the funds investors have put into a token, the trader said in a Feb. 21 live stream he lost $500.

The trader, whose real name appears to be Arnold Robert Haro, told his audience, “If I die, I hope you guys turn this into a meme coin.”

He then raised a gun to his head in what appeared to be a game of Russian roulette. On the third attempt, the gun fired.

The livestream continued for a half-hour, but within minutes, a meme coin on the site pump.fun began circulating.

Known as “mistacoin,” it has a market cap of $179,000.

After initially rising in value to $0.0035213, the coin has fallen to its current trading price of $0.0001812.

Several other coins emerged as traders tried to capitalize on the public suicide, though none gained similar traction.

These include one purportedly named for MistaFuccYou’s dog and another called $ARNOLD.

The incident sparked heated debate within the crypto community, as some condemned the quick launch of the meme coin.

“Killing yourself on Twitter live from Russian roulette to pump your friends meme coin might be the most dystopian shit I’ve ever seen in my life,” one said.

One person wrote, “The meme coin community is pure evil.”

However, another defended the token, arguing Haro consented to it.

“We’ve seen ‘Justice For’ coins, ‘RIP’ coins, coins based on every tragedy imaginable. But this time, the guy literally asked for it. Now everyone’s acting like they have morals?”

Others encouraged investors to “immortalize him in the blockchain” through trading the coin.

Meanwhile, in comments on MistaFuccYou’s X account, users expressed condolences and encouraged those struggling in the crypto community to reach out.

One mourned the incident, posting, “I’ve known of too many people take their own life due to losing on trades, take a moment to check on your friends, a lot of people have a lot to lose in this game we play every day. This is never the answer. May you rest in peace bro.”

In light of the apparent suicide, crypto enthusiasts also advocated for better regulations, pointing to the consequences of rug pulls.

A GoFundMe page remembered Haro as “a beloved father, son, brother, significant other, and dear friend to so many.”

The GoFundMe praised Haro for “making people laugh, spreading joy, and offering unwavering support, even when he was struggling himself.”

It alluded to Haro’s battle with depression and asked for donations for funeral expenses. It has raised almost $25,000.

“Though he carried burdens unseen, he always put others before himself, touching countless lives with his generosity and warmth.”

