Left-wingers online want more Democrats to be like Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), after he took it upon himself to demand to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the migrant who was wrongfully deported to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador due to an “administrative error” by the Trump administration.

Featured Video

On Thursday night, Van Hollen shared a photo from the pair’s conversation, writing: “I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Van Hollen was initially denied entry to the prison on Thursday as he sought to check in on Abrego Garcia’s well-being after being deported from the U.S. more than a month ago.

The Trump administration has so far refused to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. despite acknowledging he was not allowed to be deported to El Salvador due to a protective order granted by a judge in 2019.

Advertisement

And El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has likewise indicated no intention to return him to U.S. custody, even though Abrego Garcia has no criminal record in either the U.S. or El Salvador.

U.S. authorities have accused him of being a member of the MS-13 gang, a charge he firmly denies.

Van Hollen’s visit to Abrego Garcia came as internet skeptics were becoming increasingly worried about his condition, with some theorizing about disturbing reasons why the Trump administration was resisting calls for his return.

Now, Van Hollen is being lauded by liberals online—some of whom are contrasting the senator to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Advertisement

“When voters in the Democratic party asked their politicians to fight, this is what they meant,” noted one person on X.

“Huge credit to Van Hollen on this, the opposite of Schumer’s playing possum strategy,” swiped someone else.

“Amazing how having a spine gets results. Other Dems should take notice,” another person said.

Echoed another commenter: “Man it’s nice when someone shows a little bit of courage.”

Advertisement

“A genuinely moving act of democratic representation,” commended one left-wing commentator. “Chris Van Hollen showed up for his constituent. This is how you make the positive case for democracy. Chuck Schumer looks more incapable every day.”

On Bluesky, praise for Van Hollen was just as prominent.

“Senator Chris Van Hollen is a hero,” declared one poster.

“Bluesky has spoken: Chris Van Hollen is officially hotter than Ryan Gosling,” joked a user after Van Hollen usurped Gosling to be the site’s top trending topic.

Advertisement

Another post said Van Hollen “set the bar” for Democrats going forward. “THIS IS WHAT WE WANT FROM YOU.”

“Senator Chris Van Hollen, one of the few in Congress with a spine,” concluded someone else.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.