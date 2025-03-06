‘Fascism gunna win bro’: Liberals ashamed by House Democrats new ‘Choose Your Fighter’ meme

The Democratic Party continues to respond to President Donald Trump’s chaotic rule with pointless and cringeworthy memes, causing many left-leaning Americans to express hopelessness for the country’s future.

The situation reached a fever pitch this week when the party released a video showing members enacting the “Choose Your Fighter” meme, which mimics the movements of video game character menus set to music from the popular title Super Smash Bros. Melee.

The footage, which included politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), was, unsurprisingly, ridiculed by right-wing users on X.

“These are actually real live sitting members of Congress,” the account Breaking911 said alongside a clown emoji.

🤡 These are actually real live sitting members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/mGHdv7nMXI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025

But the most telling responses were from liberals, who were shocked to see such a display by Democrats given the unprecedented first few weeks of Trump’s second term, highlighting sitting representatives being “sleep deprived,” “not a morning person,” and having a “sprained wrist.”

“Trying so hard to not sound like a republican rn,” one user said on X.

“This was a TikTok trend like 3 years ago. Sad,” another said.

Others argued that the video proved just how “cooked” the country is, while some expressed confusion over Ocasio-Cortez’s involvement.

“AOC is online enough to know this would flop,” a commenter said. “Very surprised she put herself in the line of fire.”

“AOC is the one who’s normally so good and normal about this stuff,” a second user wrote. “Shouldn’t she have talked the others out of this?”

Many also pointed to previous examples of what they saw as the Democratic Party’s failure to stand up to Trump. During the president’s speech to Congress this week, Democrats held up signs, including one that said “This is not normal,” in order to protest the administration. The effort was largely seen as a pointlessly performative display.

“They’d rather play on social media than do something meaningful or constructive,” another upset liberal wrote.

There was also a coordinated video release, where Democrats all said “Shit” to Trump in a big show of disapproval.

“these are my ‘fighters’ bro fascism is gunna win bro,” a separate user joked.

Despite the pushback online from their base, which is happening increasingly for Democrats, it remains unclear whether the party will take any non-meme steps to rein in Trump’s worst actions.

