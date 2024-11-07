‘You had your chance’: Bernie Sanders flamed over furious statement bashing Harris campaign

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is taking heat after releasing a statement on Wednesday eviscerating Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful presidential campaign and the Democratic party as a whole.

Featured Video

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” Sanders blasted, who went on to underline inflation, lack of universal healthcare and paid family leave, as well as the U.S. government’s handling of Gaza, as issues that the party failed to adequately address.

“Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?” he asked. “Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not.”

Sanders’ denunciation roiled many left-wingers and Democrats alike, including his former press secretary during his 2020 presidential campaign, Briahna Gray.

Advertisement

“Then why didn’t you run yourself, or support a change candidate?” Gray questioned, referencing Sanders’ endorsement of Harris in July. “What’s the point of being an Independent if you spend your political capital manufacturing consent for candidates who you, apparently, don’t even believe in?”

“You can’t say this after endorsing and telling us to vote for them, Bernie,” echoed another critic.

“You supported her and campaigned for her,” commented one user. “Maybe you should’ve said this during the campaign.”

“You had your chance Bernie and decided to side with them every single time,” swiped someone else.

Advertisement

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, who yesterday said he would not seek another term as chair following Harris’ loss, decried Sanders’ statement as “straight up BS.”

“Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of [Harris’] plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country,” he wrote. “From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes. There are a lot of post election takes and this one ain’t a good one.”

Even RFK Jr., who ran a Democratic presidential campaign but switched to be independent before dropping out, replied: “Sadly late.”

The statement even drew the ire of certain Trump supporters—who said they had previously backed him.

Advertisement

“You WERE the anti establishment working class candidate until you laid down and kissed the ring,” replied one person. “Trump is that candidate now. I caucused for you in 2016. I voted for Trump yesterday.”

Echoed someone else: “I voted for you in 2016, and Donald Trump in 2024. They rigged the primaries against you, and you fell in line. SAD!”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.