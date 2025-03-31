Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of one of Elon Musk’s children, is selling her Tesla because she said Musk slashed his child support payments by 60%.

In a video from the Daily Mail now making the rounds online, St. Clair said she hasn’t heard from Musk since Feb. 13—the day before she announced the birth of a son and revealed Musk’s identity as his father in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/ArtCandee/status/1906735671726809163

St. Clair intimated in the video that Musk was being vindictive toward her.

“That’s his modus operandi when women speak out,” she said.

According to a report earlier this month, St. Clair’s attorney said Musk reduced the funds he was giving her.

“Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally,” her attorney Karen Rosenthal said. “He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity.”

It’s unclear what arrangement Musk and St. Clair had that he slashed. According to one report in the Daily Mail, Musk provided her with a high-end apartment in New York City as well as a security detail

In response to the video, shared by Laura Loomer, Musk replied that he’d given St. Clair $2.5 million already.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk tweeted.

One sleuth soon pointed out that St. Clair lost her blue check verification on X, indicating that she either stopped paying the $8 per month for X Premium or that Musk removed her blue check himself.

Ashley St. Clair lost her blue check pic.twitter.com/GLghRVNsx8 — Thundercarver (@thundercarver) March 31, 2025

Pages saved on the Internet Archive confirm St. Clair was verified on X as recently as mid-March.

Musk has a history of retaliating against scorned romantic interests both through real-life legal battles and petty squabbles on X.

The singer Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, alleged in court filings in 2023 that the Tesla founder ducked being served with legal documents in their custody battle on 12 different occasions.

St. Clair’s lawyer said they successfully served Musk, which is when the alleged payment cut occurred.

Musk also unfollowed Grimes on X last spring and was accused of “shadowbanning” her this February after she called for more parenting support.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” Grimes wrote to Musk in a now-deleted tweet. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation.”

Liberals once again pounced on Musk’s treatment of the women and children in his life, making common cause with St. Clair, who first rose to prominence as a right-wing social media provocateur.

“From a man who SCREECHES, ‘More babies, more babies, more babies,’ He doesn’t even take care of the 14 he has!” wrote one user on X, racking up more than 24,000 views. “Remember he’d rather pay out a million dollars to swing elections, than actually being a dad!”

“When your MAGA fairy tale ends with selling the Tesla Musk helped fund,” another X user posted. “Turns out even Elon’s baby mamas aren’t safe from his budget cuts.”

