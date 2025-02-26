MAGA congresswoman roasted for false boast Congress enacted signature Trump proposal

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) falsely claimed last night that House Republicans passed a bill eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay, leading to a flurry of responses correcting her.

President Donald Trump proposed exempting overtime and tips from income taxes during the 2024 presidential campaign, but the House’s reconciliation bill—which passed 217 to 215 yesterday—merely sets fiscal targets.

It does not alter tax policy in any way—or mention taxes at all—though it does clear the way for Congress to deepen the federal deficit through $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade.

Luna nevertheless claimed victory for promised parts of the Republican agenda.

“Congratulations America, tonight we finally put an end to tax on tips and tax on overtime!” Luna wrote on X. “As Republicans in Congress it is our responsibility to deliver on President Trump‘s mandate of making America again for EVERYONE.”

The firebrand second-term congresswoman also posted a shiny graphic with a photo of Trump celebrating the bill’s make-believe wins.

Within hours, X users approved a community note fact-checking Luna.

“It’s a budget resolution setting fiscal targets, not a tax or labor law,” the correction reads. “Trump’s proposals on tips (and unmentioned overtime) would require separate legislation.”

However, other Trump supporters on the platform echoed Luna’s false boast.

“BREAKING: Every Democrat in the House of Representatives just voted against No tax on tips and No tax on overtime,” one popular Trump surrogate wrote in a post that now also features a community note.

“Hey numbnuts no tax on tips and no tax on overtime are not in this bill,” replied Democratic personality Harry Sisson. “You got community noted.”

Since the resolution allows Congress to move forward with a full budget plan, House Republicans like Luna could still eliminate taxes on tips and overtime through separate legislation.

Identical bills called the “No Tax on Tips Act” were introduced in the Senate and House last month and have been referred to corresponding committees.

Luna’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.

