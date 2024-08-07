Andrew Tate swimsuit pic starts trans panic among conspiratorial right

Conspiracy theorists have set their sights on far-right influencer Andrew Tate, accusing him of being transgender.

In a post to Facebook on Tuesday, a user named Rob Anderson shared a close-up photo of Tate wearing what appears to be men’s swimwear before suggesting that no male genitalia were present.

“I guess she forgot to wear her fake 🍆😂,” Anderson wrote.

In further remarks, Anderson suggested that anyone who receives any notoriety or attention, like Tate, must be part of a global conspiracy to control the public.

“I told everyone about this a while back,” he added. “It’s all of them if they are on the stage they are part of the inverted show.”

Despite the nonsensical claim, followers of Anderson seemed to be on board with the conspiracy theory.

“he/she blocked me for calling him /her a transformer,” another user said in reference to Tate.

In another comment, one woman suggested that Tate was purposely revealing his identity as a female in order to signal the beginning of the end.

“Nothing is by accident,” she wrote. “They’re telling us everything because the show is over.”

Only a handful of users pushed back, spurring Anderson to tell his followers: “Don’t like what I post think it’s crazy get off my page I dont care it’s the truth!”

When asked by another commenter why Tate was secretly transgender, Anderson claimed that it was all part of an effort to mock God.

“short answer to blaspheme the Father we are made in his image so they reverse and pervert it bc we are made in his image,” he said.

Numerous others argued that Tate’s “V-shaped clavicles” were also proof that he was born female.

Some even went as far as to claim that Tate looked similar to Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan and the religion of Satanism, and therefore must be related.

While there is zero tangible evidence that Tate is transgender, the incident highlights how even popular far-right figures can become targets of the most extreme conspiracy theorists.

Tate is just the latest conservative accused of being transgender. Earlier this week, followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory made similar claims about Kyle Rittenhouse.

After momentarily saying he wouldn’t endorse Trump before reversing his position, Rittenhouse, who became a celebrity among conservatives after shooting two protesters in a case later deemed self-defense, was accused by conspiracy theorists of being transgender as well.

And throughout the Olympics, far-right figures have been labeling any women they find suspicious to be male. A post by Anderson also called out the recent women’s discus winner because her name was “Allman.”

