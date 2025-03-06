MAGA wants to sic DOGE on Amy Coney Barrett after Supreme Court blocks spending freeze

Right-wingers are going all in against Amy Coney Barrett after the conservative Supreme Court justice sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the liberal minority to block President Donald Trump from freezing nearly $2 billion in foreign aid.

Featured Video

The court’s brief order on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling requiring the Trump administration to pay contractors for foreign aid work that has already been completed.

Now, Barrett’s decision to break from Trump and Elon Musk’s dramatic cost-cutting efforts is sparking fury among right-wingers on social media—some of whom are advocating for Musk’s DOGE to be unleashed upon her, despite the Supreme Court’s supposed independence.

“Maybe it’s time DOGE investigates Amy Coney Barrett @elonmusk,” mused one critic on X.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s time DOGE investigates Amy Coney Barrett @elonmusk — Pammy Jo (@pjjawski) March 5, 2025

“If someone unleashed DOGE on John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, I wonder what they’d find?” echoed someone else.

On Truth Social, the Trump-founded free speech alternative platform, right-wingers were quick to dismiss Barrett—who was picked by Trump in 2020—as a “DEI hire.”

“Wow, she was supposed to be conservative. Not a paid deep state dei hire,” complained one person.

Advertisement

“Amy Coney Barrett shows the danger of Republican DEI,” concluded one commentator.

And another deemed her appointment “definitely Trump’s worst decision.”

Some critics even referenced Barrett’s decision to adopt two children from Haiti.

“Are we really so far behind that the majority of the ‘conservative’ electorate doesn’t view this as an instantly disqualifying red flag?” one person argued alongside an image of Barrett and her family.

Advertisement

“Why does ACB have two adopted children from Haiti?” another person asked in response to the court decision on foreign aid.

But while right-wingers fume about Barrett’s decision, she’s being lauded by some critics of Trump.

“I didn’t expect this, but I’m increasingly feeling that Amy Coney Barrett is going to save the Union,” concluded one person.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.