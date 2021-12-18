‘I wanna wear outfits like that while working’: Amazon warehouse worker criticized for outfit on TikTok, sparking debate

An Amazon worker posted a viral video doing a dance with her coworker. However, instead of talking about the working conditions the TikToker alluded to in the video, some commenters came for her outfit choice.

The video posted by Lexi (@lxzie909) shows her and a coworker on either side of a conveyor belt. They’re working a graveyard shift at an Amazon warehouse, according to the video caption.

The workers appear to look around to see if the coast is clear of anyone who might reprimand them. Then, they launch into a subtle coordinated TikTok dance.

“The way you’re both looking around to not get caught lol,” a commenter wrote.

“They were on our ass today since it was a slow day,” Lexi replied.

The text overlay on the video reads, “You think you can hurt us? We work at Amazon,” hinting at the brutal working conditions dozens of news outlets, including the Daily Dot, have reported on.

“Workers at Amazon warehouses across the nation have long complained about grueling working conditions. They say they have too few bathroom breaks, which are all timed, excessive productivity goals and an unsafe working environment,” Forbes reported.

In a comment, Lexi explained that “every facility is different” but that there are definitely long hours and favoritism.

The video has more than 1.7 million views on the app and over 2,000 comments.

“All jokes, sometimes,” Lexi said in the caption.

Despite Lexi’s focus on what it’s like to work in the retail giant’s warehouse, a ton of commenters were focused on criticizing her outfit choice, calling it inappropriate for work. In the video, Lexi is wearing a two-piece set that shows a bit of her upper stomach area and an oversized flannel underneath an orange work vest.

“Why are u dressed like that for work lol,” a commenter wrote.

“You can wear crop tops ?” another said.

“The fact that you dressed like that for work,” one person remarked.

But Lexi didn’t let the comments slide. She replied to a comment saying simply, “I’m comfy, it’s PJs.”

“Omg everyone talking that way she’s dressed up I will go to work in pijamas if they allow me and what’s that problem?” a commenter said in her defense.

“U judging this girl bec she’s wearing a cute comfy set?” another wrote in response to one critical comment. “So sad. Girls should lift each other up instead of tearing each other down. Bless your heart.”

“What do you guys do there? I wanna wear outfits like that while working,” one person commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexi via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories