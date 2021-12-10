Amazon seller puts customers who return on blast, sparking debate

An Amazon seller on TikTok called out customers who make returns to online retailers.

The callout went viral, with over 30,000 viewers, and it uses SZA’s song “I Hate U” as its sounds. Posted by @theartofecommerce, the video shows someone handling the returns made specifically to their e-commerce shop on Amazon.

“To the people who buy stuff on Amazon then return them after they open/use it,” text overlay on the video reads.

The video sparked a debate among commenters.

Some who saw the video assumed the poster was speaking more generally, remarking that the number of returns couldn’t be high enough to negate the large number of sales made on the platform. However, @theartofecommerce made it clear that this isn’t just a bunch of random returns at a warehouse.

“This isn’t Amazon, this is our returns as a seller on Amazon,” they wrote. “Some being half used detergents, soaps, shampoos and returned back to us.”

Other commenters apparently had an issue with the suggestion that they shouldn’t try out products before returning them.

“Wait when exactly are yo supposed to return a product?” one commenter wrote. “Without opening the box and seeing if it worked?”

The poster, @theartofecommerce, then asked why people were responding in this way.

“Genuine question: why do a lot of people on this app hate on others that are working to better themselves and trying to be successful?” they wrote.

“Well you kind of hated on a whole group of people for simply returning things they aren’t satisfied with lmao, what did you expect?” one viewer said in response.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Theartofecommerce via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

