Alex Jones revealed on Monday that his far-right site InfoWars might shut down as its assets are set to be auctioned off Wednesday.

Jones pledged to “stay on air until the last minute” but stated that the fate of the controversial website depends on its buyer.

“Infowars could be closed down Wednesday if a hostile buyer gets it at action,” he wrote on X. “Infowars will continue if the good guys are able to win the auction.”

The court-ordered auction of his company’s assets was set to help pay the more than $1 billion defamation judgment he owes to families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

Jones infamously pushed a false conspiracy that the shooting was a hoax. During legal proceedings in 2022, Jones conceded that the shooting was “100 percent real.”

Jones’ announcement that InfoWars could potentially shut down prompted the term to quickly trend on X, with some users poking fun at its limbo state.

“Elon should buy InfoWars and debunk the moon landing so he can be first,” joked one account.

“Pritzker should buy the InfoWars IP and turn it into a progressive propaganda organ,” quipped someone else of billionaire and Illinois’ Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Other critics explicitly celebrated the possible shutdown.

“First time that I have smiled in almost a week,” wrote one person.

“That’s what we call Making America Great Again!” joked someone else.

“Finally some good news,” echoed another user.

Jones, for his part, blasted those celebrating the saga, calling the X users celebrating InfoWars’ possible closure “idiots.”

“Celebrate all you want. I’ve got offers all over the country, huge networks,” he said in a shirtless video posted to X late Monday.

Alex Jones responds to idiots celebrating the potential closing of INFOWARS! pic.twitter.com/ISWgig4Z3R — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 12, 2024

“I didn’t do any of the things they said in those fake lawsuits where I was found guilty by judges,” he added. “The Democratic party runs the whole thing.”

Jones went on to claim the lawsuits had nothing to do with money because “there’s no money in InfoWars.”

“There’s no money in the equipment and the stuff like that. It’s all a giant power grab,” he said. “It’s all lawfare, just like against President Trump.”

“Our audience is exploding, so all you leftists celebrating the end of Alex Jones, InfoWars, you’re fools. Just watch,” he concluded. “Watch what’s already happened. When they took Tucker off Fox, he got ten times bigger. My god, I can’t imagine how it’s going to blow up in your face. You fail, America wins.”

One potential buyer for InfoWars—longtime Trump ally Roger Stone—hinted on X that InfoWars indeed might not shut down.

“Stay tuned. I predict Infowars rises from the ashes like a phoenix,” Stone wrote.

