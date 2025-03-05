‘This you?’: MTG’s old Biden heckling flagged after Al Green kicked out of Trump speech

Democrats online are accusing the GOP of hypocrisy after Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was removed from President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress last night for interrupting the address—something Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) repeatedly did to former President Joe Biden during his prior addresses to Congress with no punishment.

Featured Video

Green took issue with Trump’s claim, at the outset of the speech, that his administration had a historic “mandate” to carry out its agenda.

“You have no mandate to cut Medicaid,” Green shouted out, referencing Republican plans to slash funding to the health insurance program for low-income Americans in order to finance tax cuts.

Advertisement

As Green continued to interject, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), seated behind Trump, eventually had enough, calling for the sergeant-at-arms to “remove this gentleman from the chamber.”

The scene was reminiscent of Greene and Boebert’s interruptions of Biden in 2022, 2023, and 2024. But in those instances, the women were never removed.

Neither former Rep. Mike McCarthy (R-Calif.) nor Johnson, both Republicans who controlled the House at the time, ever reprimanded the duo, whose vociferous reactions to Biden practically became memes.

Advertisement

Liberals pointed out the apparent double standard on social media last night, singling out Greene.

“They just kicked African American Congressman Al Green out of Trump’s Speech,” wrote Democratic pundit Brian Krassenstein on X. “Weird that Marjorie Taylor Greene was never removed when she went off at Biden’s SOTU a few years ago.”

“The same people complaining about Al Green were cheering along Marjorie Taylor Greene when she did the same shit,” another user added, alongside a photo of the Republican firebrand decked out in MAGA-wear at last year’s State of the Union address.

One account appeared to poke fun at Johnson’s calls for “decorum” while warning Green.

Advertisement

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, the epitome of decorum,” they wrote, posting a carousel of the congresswoman yelling.

Boebert joined Greene in heckling Biden in 2022, something liberals didn’t forget.

“I don’t remember Biden kicking out Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert screamed like howler monkeys during his State of the Union speech,” wrote one popular liberal account on X.

Mid-speech, Boebert posted on X, bemoaning Democrats for their “hate” of Trump.

Advertisement

“This you?” a Democratic strategist shot back, with a photo of Boebert’s antics in 2022.

For their part, the pair of far-right congresswomen don’t appear too bothered by the accusations of hypocrisy.

“The Democrats did not cheer for anything good or even for America,” Greene wrote on X this morning. “The Democrat party is dead.”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.