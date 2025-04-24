‘Zahide won this trend’ is TikTok’s new inside joke. Here’s what it means

A new catchphrase is taking over TikTok comments: “Zahide won this trend.” The comment is appearing on everything from dance clips to cooking tutorials, often completely unrelated to the Berlin-based teenage creator it refers to. While Zahide (@zah1de_kyc) didn’t start the trend herself, her fans (and her haters) have turned her into an unintentional figurehead for Gen Alpha irony and stan behavior. Now, fan encouragement has spiraled into an in-joke and a form of spam and sh*tposting.

Who is Zahide?

Zahide (@zah1de_kyc) is a 14-year-old TikTok creator known for her high-energy dance videos and participation in viral challenges. She is based in Berlin, Germany, and is a member of the dance school Lunatix Dance. Zahide has become extremely popular on the social media app, and her fanbase has ballooned to 8.1 million and counting. She is particularly popular among younger users who enjoy her choreography. Her followers often tag her in viral TikTok trends and challenges in hopes she’ll join in.

Zahide’s influence on Gen Alpha is undeniable, even when she’s not directly participating. Notably, she also recently ventured into the music industry. In late 2024, she dropped her first rap single, signaling a broader expansion into entertainment beyond TikTok.

Who is Chiara?

Chiara (@chiaraspureluv) is another TikToker with over 5.3 million followers who frequently dances in her videos. Fans of each woman have been trying to set them against one another in the comments of their videos.

Videos from both TikTokers are now filled with comments from fans trying to rage bait and comment about how one or the other is a better dancer, better-looking, and more. While it doesn’t appear that either Chiara or Zahide has responded publicly to the comments, they continue to post their dance videos.

At its core, the comment is a mix of fan enthusiasm and internet irony. Most folks writing “Zahide won this trend” don’t necessarily believe she started it or did it best. Instead, they’re trying to persuade her to try it or simply making fun of how omnipresent her name has become in their TikTok sphere.

As the comment spread, people began using it in increasingly unrelated contexts, from cooking videos to cleaning hacks. Eventually, the phrase took on a life of its own. Some began replying with, “Zahide control your fans,” turning the whole situation into a layered inside joke. In some cases, the comment section of a viral post is completely overtaken by Zahide mentions, even if she’s nowhere near the content.

However, not everyone’s laughing. Some creators have grown frustrated with the spam. One TikToker admitted via a screen recording that they banned words such as “Zahide” and “trend” from appearing in their comments. That being said, the words are still permitted as people continue spamming comments sections with the catchphrases.

The phrases “Zahide won this trend,” “Zahide control your fans,” and other variations—”Zahide didn’t win a single trend,” “Sorry but Chiara won this trend”—have become so saturated that it feels like both a prank and performance art, depending on your viewpoint.

Additionally, TikTok users have begun commenting on Zahide’s videos, telling her to wear a specific color outfit in her next video if she misses Chiara. Everyone has picked a different color, which guarantees that she will wear the color requested by someone, which is turning into a meme in and of itself.

In many ways, the trend is a sample specimen of TikTok itself: chaotic, youth-driven, and never entirely serious. Even though Zahide didn’t kick off this movement, her fans turned her into an accidental mascot for everything trending.

@zah1de_kyc did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

