This YouTuber is folding a Galaxy Z Fold 7 over 200,000 times by hand just to see what will break

A South Korean YouTuber from the tech-it channel is manually opening and closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 200K times live on stream. The experiment, now well underway, has drawn both tech enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, many of whom are tuning in to see which breaks first: the foldable phone or the person folding it.

While machines typically handle stress tests like these, the tech-it team opted for a human approach. The host is sitting in front of the camera, folding and unfolding the Z Fold 7 completely by hand while talking to the audience in Korean. Viewers may wince at the repeated motion, but it’s all in the name of science, or at least consumer awareness.

One man, one foldable phone, 200,000 reps

The YouTube channel’s goal is 200K folds, and according to one livestream’s caption, the team aims to hit 40K to 50K folds per day. That is hours of continuous, repetitive motion, entirely unaided by machinery. The caption also notes that the test is done manually “to make it similar to the actual usage environment.” They noted, “The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now thinner and lighter—But how strong is the hinge, really?”

At the moment of writing, five days into the project, the fold count is just over 194K. Despite that intense number, the device still appears to function. Although, as noted on screen, there have been a number of issues that have cropped up. These include a reboot error at 6K folds, “creaking sound from the hinge” at 46K folds, “unidentified liquid from the hinge” at 75K, and, most recently, the speaker has broken as of 175K folds.

It’s important to point out that Samsung Display officially rates the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s internal screen for 500K folds. In the disclaimer on the website, however, the company noted that this durability excludes a few key components. “Advanced Armor Aluminum frame does not include volume and side keys, SIM tray or camera lens barrel.”

So while this YouTube stunt may seem extreme, it’s only reaching about 40% of the phone’s tested endurance. The host of the stream, additionally, takes the time to stretch his arms at each thousand-milestone. He has slowed down significantly as he gets closer to his end goal.

Moreover, the video has already sparked a broader conversation about the longevity of foldable phones. Although skepticism still surrounds the practicality of folding devices, demonstrations like this can offer some peace of mind.

Additionally, some people in the chat joked that this is “the world’s first IT channel mukbang.” This is referencing a popular style of live stream where the host consumes an excessive amount of food while talking to the audience.

