From well-researched video essays to investigative documentaries on obscure mysteries, you can get lost in these 15 YouTube channels for hours 

Redditors share their favorite YouTube channels so you can go down the rabbit hole.

While TikTok’s algorithm has always been on point and Instagram’s meme game is getting better by the day, YouTube remains the number one platform for long-form content. From thoughtful video essays on video games to investigative documentaries, YouTube is arguably the only place you can visit for deep dives into obscure topics that will leave you thoroughly educated on something you never even knew existed before you opened the video.



Unfortunately, it’s also overrun with so much content that it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily, one Redditor recently posted a thread on this very topic, asking others on the platform, “What is a YouTube channel you can watch to get lost in for hours?” so now we have some tips for where to find the entrance to the rabbit hole.

For fans of: retro tech, in-depth explanations, cool and vibey backgrounds

“Been a Technology Connections fan for years, and I’m glad to see his popularity has grown. Love his vids about older tech and explanations of how things work” —u/PeterNoTail



“He makes videos on the most mundane topics, yet they’re really enjoyable. Yesterday I watched his new video on VHS-C. Cool, it’s a VHS tape, but smaller and with less tape, next topic. But I watched all 32 minutes (which, if you watched the video, you’ll know is too long to fit on a VHS-C tape in SP mode).” —u/ob_s_458

“I love his sarcasm.” —u/Tripel7

For fans of: science, geography, infrastructure

“Practical Engineering. Lots of interesting educational videos on all types of engineering-related topics like why bridges are built a certain way, how dams affect river soil, and retros on catastrophic failures.” —u/maggos

“Love Grady and the way he explains things. You can tell engineering is his passion.” —u/bytra2121

For fans of: exposing scammers, rabbit holes, questionable acting

“Lately, Kitboga. He’s a scambaiter, and lately his videos from a few years back got suggested in my algorithm, and they fill the background noise need great. Scammers yelling, Kit doing weird things like pretending to drive, fake voices and names. Genuinely, a really good time and informative.” —u/AlohaReddit49

“Kit truly does it on another level because he has programming aptitude so he can code things like a local front end/back end of a fictitious bank to trick scammers into thinking it’s actually his characters. So good.” —u/GoodGameGrabsYT

For fans of: food, history, niche facts, and anecdotes

“Tasting History with Max Miller” —u/robotikempire

“Hard tack! *clack clack*” —u/Tinckoy

“He’s just such a delightful person. I’m pretty sure the channel could be Tasting Mediocrity with Max Miller and I’d still watch it.” —u/gzoont

“I love seeing the different Pokémon plushies he has in the background of his videos.” —u/coldenigma

For fans of: ultra-long videos, deep dives into theme parks and hotels



“Jenny Nicholson. Her content is simple, but I have never been so entertained listening to someone just critique something they’re passionate about for hours.” —u/Narissis

“Jenny Nicholson is definitely one of my favorite YouTubers. Many videos of hers that I’ve seen over and over again.” —u/Gills6980

“One of my favorites too, I’ll basically watch her talk about anything.” —u/julia_fns

For fans of: PC game reviews, retro tech, The Sims

“LGR (Lazy Game Reviews). He does other things besides lazily reviewing games. He delves into the intricacies of old technology with smooth jazz playing in the background. VERY interesting if you’re into technology (or, specifically, sometimes, The Sims) or just old computers in general. I LOVE his retrospective on AOL, having grown up with it and all.” —u/pm_me_x-files_quotes

“LGR Thrifts is one of my favorite series of his” —u/AlienZaye

For fans of: opening and consuming years-old food, war rations, history

“I’m watching that right now. Something so meditative about his presentation.” —u/GaracaiusCanadensis

“This meat is from the Battle of Hastings, it should be okay.” —u/DriedUpSquid

For fans of: internet horror, true crime, spooky content

“Scary Interesting. Excellent stories.” —u/Keepitbrockmire

“Throw in Chilling Scares with Scary Interesting once you’ve seen all their videos and you’re golden.” —u/pm_me_x-files_quotes

“I was gonna say Chilling Scares! Been binge-watching his dashcam ones this week. His voice is oddly soothing” —u/LeatherHog

For fans of: well-researched video essays, Disney, plot twists

“Defunctland!” —u/everything4jimin

“Defunctland and Poseidon entertainment are the best” —u/CoasterDude312

For fans of: living off grid, building, survival

“Primitive Technology. No words. Just a shirtless barefoot dude out in the forest building and making stuff from the things around him; the only noise is the sound of the forest and the noise from whatever project he’s working on. He builds huts and makes bricks and roofing tiles, etc…. I love that channel” —u/Historical-Art-1652

“100% same. Fun fact: if you turn on the subtitles in his videos, you will see his written narration of what he is doing and why.” —u/leakyaquitard

“I usually will watch each video twice. First watch without subtitles. It’s fun to try to figure out what the hell he’s doing. Then I’ll turn on subs and watch again to get the details. Sounds silly to watch every vid twice, but his uploads are sparse enough that it’s not that much of a commitment.” —u/tindonot

For fans of: music reviews, music history, one-hit wonders

“Todd in the Shadows, specifically One Hit Wonderland. He talks about the bands and stories behind One Hit Wonder songs. It’s very interesting and he’s a great speaker.” —u/Gameunderground

“I really enjoy his channel. Alongside OHW, I really enjoy Trainwreckords as well.” —u/wcu25rs

“The only music review channel I watch. It’s a testament to what a good creator he is one of the few folks to take the whole “Angry Sarcastic Critic” genre that was EVERYWHERE back in the day and survive.” —u/tindonot

For fans of: speedrunning, breaking video game mechanics, long videos

“Summoning Salt” —u/WorriedFire1996

“I don’t even care about speed running, but somehow I am absolutely here for a two-hour video essay about people trying to break Wii Sports Resort or whatever.” —u/Apprehensive_Low3600

“Man, that mtpo vid really took me out. It was how he presents narratives that made me stick through his videos, plus his awesome choice of music” —u/ObjectiveDeparture51

For fans of: the outdoors, camping, adventures, family vlogs

“Outdoor boys” —u/BankruptWebGoof

“I didn’t hear about his channel until he announced he was leaving. Now I’m sad I won’t get to see more progress on the homestead. And although the videos are still up, not being able to discuss in the comments is a real bummer.” —u/NothingButACasual

For fans of: biology, zoology, cool hats

“She needs to be a college professor. Is she? I’d totally see her lecturing on evolutionary biology in front of hundreds of enthralled freshmen.” —u/R67H

“I’ve been going through this thread and checking out the channels recommended, even if they seem like they might not be my cup of tea. I love a speaker who can turn a seemingly mundane subject into something fascinating. This is the first channel that really sucked me in, so thanks for the recommendation!” —u/goochmusic

For fans of: abandoned buildings, urbexing

“The Proper People. They visit really cool abandoned places. I first watched a Vice show called Abandoned years ago and loved it and now I’ll put these guys on while I do stuff around the house and regularly get distracted and stop doing chores and watch their stuff for the 2nd or 3rd time.” —u/ferkaderka

“Oh yes, I love them. They are so entertaining to watch <3” —u/Succi87

