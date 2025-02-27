‘So boring that y’all had to find unique ways just to enjoy it’: Are you watching ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 wrong?

Love is Blind aired the first part of its eighth season on Netflix on Feb. 14. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For new viewers, Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series dating show where contestants date one another to find their “forever person”. But there’s one catch. They don’t get to see their match until they accept a marriage proposal!

The show films couples during their dates in “pods,” which isn’t an accurate term for the lavish mini lounges. Each pod is directly across from the corresponding pod and separated with a frosted-glass divider. Singles are then equipped with a mini notebook and pen to jot down anything and everything they may need to know or ask their date.

Netflix has already aired episodes one through nine, with the season eight finale expected to air on March 7. However, fans aren’t as ecstatic about these singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One fan, Cecilia Styles, posted the unique way she watched season eight on her Instagram account, @cecelia_styles. You may want to give it a try to spice up this season.

How did she watch the show?

Styles’ video shows her and a close friend preparing to watch Love Is Blind. Equipped with their own notebooks, pens, and cocktails, Styles and her friend covered their TV screen and pretended they were in a ‘pod’.

Covering her TV screen kept all the singles anonymous to Styles and her friend. They only heard the singles’ voices and kept track of who was who on their notepads. When a couple on the show experienced a reveal and finally saw the person they’d been dating face-to-face, so did Styles and her friend.

Other users were astounded by the way Styles chose to watch the show. Many even suggested that Netflix air a similar version of the show.

“Netflix needs to make an audio-only option next season and reveal to us when the reveals happen!!!” one user commented.

Another user even suggested making male and female POV versions of the show.

“There should also be a boy version and a girl version of Love Is Blind. You can choose to either watch the girls POV’s or the boy’s POV and then it all comes together when they meet so we don’t have to cover the screen,” they commented.

Styles’ post intended to depict a fun and interactive way to watch one of the top five trending shows on Netflix. But other users used it as a way to bash this season of the show.

Some fans aren’t into this season, but why?

One user inferred that Styles chose to watch season eight like she did because it wasn’t as interesting as other seasons.

“This season is so boring that y’all had to find unique ways just to enjoy it [laugh-crying emoji] love it [heart eyes emoji],” they commented.

Another user noted how the selection of bachelors was lackluster. “You didn’t even need to watch blind because all the men looked the same,” they said.

This user wasn’t the only one to think the show needed a little more variety this season.

“This would have been a great season for this anyways because everyone looks the exact same,” they commented, referring to Styles’ viewing method.

Many users agreed that this season just felt a little two-dimensional. The drama wasn’t as engaging, and many fans said they often found the couple’s interactions boring.

One fan even went as far as saying all their conversations sounded like a business meeting.

What’s next for Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind has been renewed for seasons nine and 10, per Variety.

But season eight isn’t quite finished yet. Tune in on March 7 to see how it all ends.



