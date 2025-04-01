‘Not to be dramatic but I’m traumatized’: The yarn makeup trend is pure nightmare fuel

Lots of makeup trends traverse the “for you” page of TikTok, but one of them has proven to be at least the strangest, if not the creepiest. It’s the “yarn makeup trend,” “yarn face,” or “yarn doll” trend, a facial aesthetic where creators glue coils of yarn to their face and then apply makeup on top of the yarn. The effect is a soft, doll-like visual effect—one that is both compelling… and haunting.

According to The New York Post, the trend was invented by 19-year-old makeup artist @annamurphyyy. On March 14, 2025, Murphy posted a video on her TikTok where she covered her face in coiled string with makeup painted on top. Murphy was rubbing her face, showcasing the string’s texture and the power of the adhesive keeping the string configuration intact. Overall, the video created an eerie, distorted facial effect for the camera. “The glue is working too well get off,” Murphy captioned the TikTok.

The video quickly went viral, garnering 5.8 million views and over 51,000 comments illustrating a strange and confused appreciation for Murphy’s makeup concept. “Weird…I like it,” read one comment. Another read, “that makes me feel…uncomfortable.” Still another read, “I don’t know if this is a sensory nightmare or fantasy.”

Soon, makeup artists on TikTok began experimenting with the trend themselves.

Some interpretations were scarier and more jarring than others.

Still others were more wholesome, referencing pop culture, including one interpretation of the 80’s doll Raggedy Ann.

TikTokker @itszaybaybay took the trend to the next level, extending the string beyond just a facial effect. She created yarn hair, yarn nails, yarn earrings and finished the look with a crocheted two-piece set. “If I’m going to do a trend, I’m going to put my own spin on it,” the creator declared.

Tutorials soon popped up, giving others an insight into how the trend is achieved. Artists began by painting their faces with a layer of glue. Then, they coiled the string from the tip of their nose to the edge of their face so that it stuck to the glue. From there, the artists painted the string with makeup.

Despite the scope and interpretation of the yarn makeup trend, most comments illustrate a creepy fascination with the trend’s effect. “Not to be dramatic but I’m traumatized,” read one comment. “I’m impressed but still terrified,” read another. “Gorgeous and scary at the same time,” still another comment asserted.

The yarn makeup trend continues to dominate TikTok, a way for artists to express themselves…and for viewers to lose a little bit of sleep at night.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @annamurphyyy, @TheShadeRoom, @CharlotteLooks, and @anastassiya.shnabel via direct message on TikTok. The creators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

