The debate over the worst song ever is getting vicious

People on X are debating what song just might be the actual worst song ever, and some strong contenders are entering the ring.

Music preferences are as subjective as any art. One person’s favorite song is always going to be someone else’s nightmare earworm that plagues them at every turn. Despite this, we as a society love to argue about these things as if there’s some objective conclusion to be had. And why shouldn’t we? What else is there to keep us from losing our minds over the state of everything?

The debate over which song just might be the actual worst song ever made has been kicking around X for the last few days, with several controversial tunes popping up as suggestions. Let’s meet the contenders.

Contenders for the worst song ever:

“Hey Soul Sister” by Train.

“Happy” by Pharrell.

“Rude” by MAGIC!

“Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon.

“Cheerleader” by OMI.

“All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

“Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5.

“Blurred Lines” by Pharrell and Robin Thicke.

“All Summer Long” by Kid Rock.

Some people thought their efforts to chime in would be for naught without providing proof in the form of the music itself—for better or for worse.

“Home” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros:

“Kids” by MGMT is considered the best song ever made by people on this website. And it turns out “Home” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros is considered the worst. So — “Daylight” by Matt and Kim….how do we feel about that one? Do we sort of like it now? Is it good now? — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) August 5, 2025

Others had a rather difficult time choosing just one contender for the worst song ever. And, to be fair, points were made. U2, for example:

Pretty much, if your song makes it on a retail playlist, it’s an abomination unto God and the prophets. — Odiador de AOC (@farabundista_x) August 5, 2025

my ex-boyfriend got arrested in a state park for doing adderall in a canoe & the cop who drove him to jail was like “do you want to hear my rap single” & the song was titled Popo Rap. Anyway I have heard Popo Rap & it is the actual worst song of all time — Hot Take Appreciator (@IHateNYT) August 6, 2025

obviously the worst song was that cheerleader song back in like 2015 idk why people are talking about sweet caroline for god’s sake when that monstrosity exists — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) August 5, 2025

Let’s talk methodology

Despite this ultimately being a fairly unserious competition, a lot of people wanted to talk about how the songs were being chosen and whether the folks offering up suggestions have any idea what they’re talking about.

For something to have been heard by enough people in order to be gaining traction as the potential “worst song ever,” it’s pretty much a given that it has to have been liked by a large number of people as well. So, regardless of the fact that music tastes are subjective, it’s still essentially impossible for us as a society to collectively decide what the worst song ever could be, because the real answer is most likely something that has only been heard by a few people.

